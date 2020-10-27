Boom suburb part of Labor’s $300 million police spend

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks during a visit to De Goey Contractors (DGC) which refurbishes mining equipment, in Mackay, as she campaigns ahead of the October 31 state election. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

LABOR has committed to building a new station at Ripley as part of a $300 million plan for improved police infrastructure, if it forms government after this Saturday’s election.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s office on Tuesday announced a new station at the rapidly growing Ripley, in addition to an improved facility at Rosewood, which has an established police station.

A spokesman from the Premier’s office said the commitment also included a mobile police beat van for the city – one of 25 to be rolled out across the state as part of a plan to increase police visibility.

At this stage there are no further details on what a new police station at Ripley would look like, with the Government yet to undertake consultation with the QPS on the type of facility required.

The spending is already included in the State Government’s budget forward estimates.

Labor Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said the new infrastructure projects follow a historic investment in policing in the Ipswich electorate and across the state.

“Labor has also announced 150 additional police would be deployed to the Southern Region, which includes Ipswich, over the next five years,” Ms Howard said.

“It’s the biggest investment in police numbers in Queensland in more than 30 years.”

Ms Howard also welcomed the announcement of a mobile police beat van for the Ipswich Police District.

The vans are a concept devised by Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll, in order to provide officers with the flexibility to be able to attend large events or respond to urgent calls without the need to return to the station afterwards.

Ms Howard said the vans act as a mobile base.

“From these mobile police beats police will be able to take crime reports, victims’ statements, conduct field interviews and above all, boost safety with a more visible police presence,” she said.