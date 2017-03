UPDATE 11.50AM: A BROKEN boom gate and signal light at Karrabin train station has now been fixed.

A Queensland Rail spokesperson said the fault was fixed at 11.35am.

EARLIER: QUEENSLAND Rail is being notified to reports of broken signal lights and boom gates at Karrabin station.

Police say traffic started to back up on Karrabin-Rosewood Rd when the fault occurred at about 10.52am.

Police are alerting Queensland Rail to the issue.