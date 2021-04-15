Boom gate breakage a costly lapse in judgment

Zack Tiedeman leaves court after pleading guilty to damaging a boom gate at the Ipswich Hospital car park.

A TEMPER outburst during a difficult time has cost a young man a big fine and repair bill after he damaged a boom gate at the Ipswich Hospital car park.

Zack Tiedeman on Thursday copped a $750 fine when he pleaded guilty to wilful damage at Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Tiedeman, 26, damaged a boom gate at Chelmsford Ave on Thursday, March 4.

Defence lawyer Amy Zanders said Tiedeman was very upset at the time because he was at the hospital where his grandmother was very ill and the family was saying goodbye.

Ms Zanders said while his stress at the time provided some context to the incident, it did not excuse his actions.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Tiedeman it was a very irresponsible and stupid thing to do.

She said he lost his temper when the driver was trying to pay the $6 parking fee.

The driver pressed the Help button but Tiedeman got out of the car and ripped the barrier up.

His antics caused $1187 damage.

In addition to the fine, Ms Sturgess ordered Tiedman to pay $1187 restitution. No conviction was recorded.