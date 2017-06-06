Springfield bookworms unite

AS TECHNOLOGY slowly encroaches its way into every corner of our lives, some people are putting down their devices and heading back to the books.

Bookface at Orion Springfield Central has been holding its monthly book club for around eight months and continues to draw people from all walks of life to share in their love of books and writing.

Bookface Assistant Manager, Kimberley Walker said the monthly event was a great outlet for people wanting to escape their busy routines and to connect with like-minded individuals.

"Each month a book is chosen and then on the night they come in they have the option to buy it at a 10 per cent discount," Ms Walker said.

"Everyone has a month to read the book and then we go over it during the meet up and have questions.

"We talk about the characters, the style of writing, whether we enjoyed that particular genre and the way it is written and we try to choose a range of books, so not just fiction but also non-fiction books as well."

Tonight's book is The Girl on the Train author, Paula Hawkin's new book, Into The Water, with Maxine Benoba Clarke's The Hate Race as the book featured for next month's pick.

While the book club had been of interest to local writers, Ms Walker said the group was open to all and had seen many mums and parents come along as an opportunity to get out of the house and do something they love.

"We do have a couple of writers that come along, but we also have a lot of mums so that's why we have it in the evening because it suits them and sometimes they will bring their little ones along too," Ms Walker said.

"I think it's like an outlet and a social get together and sometimes people even meet up outside of the group, so it has also been a place where people have made friendships.

"There is no cost involved either so there's no obligation to come to every session and people can just come along as it suits them."

Bookface Orion Springfield Central's book club meets on the first Tuesday of every month.

For more information, visit the Bookface website.