Bookshop closure the end of a chapter

CROSSROADS Books is another CBD business which will sadly close its doors in the coming weeks.

Owner Karen Masterman cites poor foot traffic, parking and a general lack of vibe in the CBD as reasons for her withdrawal.

"When we first started there was heaps of foot traffic - heaps - it worked out really, really well,” she said.

"Just before we hit the one year mark and the council backlash started, foot traffic started to slow down but things were okay so we signed on for another year.”

She believes Christmas is when the business "died” for her.

"Some days you can walk around here with your eyes closed and not bump into anyone,” Ms Masterman said.

When Crossroads opened two years ago, the strip on Bell St was still full, however since Christmas several businesses have moved out or relocated.

She dropped down from six days to five unless there was a CBD specific event on.

Crossroads books will still be open next week and will close its doors April 30. For fanatical bibliophiles, Ms Masterman said she will be moving the secondhand book business online.