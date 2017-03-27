Books still loved by the public in hard copy

LOVE OF BOOKS: Michelle OBrien and one-year-old daughter Freya are huge fans of books and reading at the Ipswich Library.

TO hold a physical book in your hand and read it is a beautiful thing.

And that is why over 56% of Ipswich libraries' business still revolves around providing hard copy books to the public.

But there are also some exciting new developments in technology and innovation which will be rolled out.

Ipswich Library Services manager Sylvia Swalling gave the council's libraries, youth and seniors committee a speech with the subject of innovation and emergent trends in libraries.

"We are very aware of emergent trends in technology and how they can assist us to find efficiencies in the library service, and enhance the level of service we are providing with the service that customers expect,” she said.

"They go to retail stores and that shapes what they want to see at a library, so we are looking to get as close as we can to that experience.”

Ipswich libraries are set to do more of what they do in the physical libraries out in the community, which will in future include book kiosks or smart lockers, possibly at trains stations, where people can check out books that they have ordered.

Ms Swalling spoke about how in the near future drones would be scanning in libraries and stock taking collections.

"We could definitely see that in the near future,” she said.

Amazon will be coming to Australia by the end of the year with boutique and targeted bookshops, and once again the physical book will be front and centre.

"Amazon were the proverbial online warehouse but now they are saying people want the experience of coming into a bookstore and browsing,” Ms Swalling said.

"Amazon is using its data about what people are interested in to push books that would be popular in a certain catchment area.”

Ipswich libraries can use their own data and demographic statistics to do something similar.

In 53% of libraries e-books account for less than 1% of borrowings, and in all libraries that takeup is less than 5%.

The reason is two-fold. People still love to hold a book in their hands and copyright laws in Australia can see libraries wait months for a new book to be available as an e-book in the library.

Ipswich mum Michelle O'Brien said providing hard copy book reading for her one year-old daughter Freya was a key part of her routine.

"With a physical book it is a whole ritual at bedtime,” she said.

"We get out a book and read it together and that is a part of her going to sleep at night, and the same in the day as well.

"It is a bit more of an experience. I don't think an e-book would have the same atmosphere.”

Ms O'Brien said part of her routine with Freya was to come to the library each week or two and borrow books together.

Cr David Pahlke, who chairs the library committee, said he was heartened to see Ipswich libraries using technology and catering for those who still love to read a physical book.