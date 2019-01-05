Council releases new disaster preparedness booklet

Severe lightning strikes can use a number of disasters in the region.

Severe lightning strikes can use a number of disasters in the region. Lorraine Borg

SCENIC Rim Regional Council has released a new publication which provides important information on disaster preparedness to assist residents in creating an emergency plan for events which could be experienced throughout the year.

The new Are You Ready booklet can now be picked up at any of council's Customer Contact centres or downloaded from the council's website.

Mayor Greg Christensen said the Scenic Rim had the potential to be impacted by severe storms, flashing flooding and bushfires so it was important to be prepared.

"While we cannot eliminate risks and hazards, we can take necessary steps to ensure we are prepared for a potential emergency," he said.

"Getting ready for times of disaster is as simple as making a plan for managing your family members or pets if they are home alone, knowing what to do if you become separated from family members and securing outdoor items which could become missiles in high winds.

"Now is the time to gather together what you might need in an emergency - a portable radio, torch, spare batteries, first aid kit, fresh water, non-perishable food, essential medication, waterproof bags, and have important documents in sealed bags or scanned to a USB so that you are ready well in advance."

During wild weather, residents can also keep up to date with road conditions, weather warnings, power outages at http://disasterdashboard.scenicrim.qld.gov.au/