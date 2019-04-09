Book your seat aboard Ipswich's 'Barty Bus'

HOUSE RULES

ASH Barty is a home-grown Ipswich superstar and later this month will be a rare chance to cheer her on live as she leads the Australian Fed Cup team at Pat Rafter Arena.

To celebrate, Tennis Queensland and Ipswich City Council is co-hosting a specially decked out Barty Bus to and from the court.

Seats on the Barty Bus will be free to anybody who secures a ticket to the Fed Cup semi-final on April 20 and/or 21.

Tickets can be bought from Ticketek and bus seats can be secured by emailing tennisqueenslandinfo@tennis.com. au.

The bus will leave from the Visitor Information Centre at Queens Park at 10.30am on each day.

The bus will also pick up from the Springfield Community Office on the corner of Commercial Drive and Woodcrest Way at 10.50am.

Benefit fund

NOT-for-profit groups operating in Queensland can apply for grants from $500 to $35,000 through the Gambling Community Benefit Fund (GCBF).

This fund is Queensland's largest one-off community grants program, distributing approximately $55 million per year.

The fund allocates grants to not-for-profit community groups, to enhance their capacity to provide services, leisure activities and opportunities for Queensland communities.

Round 101 is open and will close at 11.59pm on May 31.

For more information and to apply, visit www.justice.qld.gov.au

Note that if you are applying for an infrastructure project to be built on Council controlled land you will need to obtain land owner's consent.

Contact the sport and recreation team via sportrecreation@ipswich.qld.gov.au for assistance.

Easter basketball camp

IPSWICH Basketball are running a holiday camp that is suitable for players of all experience levels.

There is the option to attend for one, two or all three days of the camp.

The Easter camp is from April 16-18 at Ipswich stadium, Llewellyn Stadium at Booval.

The camp caters for players aged 5-17.

Cost is $50 for one day, $90 for two days and $120 for three days.

Register on the Ipswich Basketball Facebook page.