25°
News

Boogie woogie night at Mayor's Ball

Joel Gould
| 6th May 2017 4:28 PM
NIGHT FEVER: Wayne Wendt, inspired by John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever, and Dianne Wendt dazzled.
NIGHT FEVER: Wayne Wendt, inspired by John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever, and Dianne Wendt dazzled. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE MAYOR's Ball is set to be exported to Taiwan.

Hundreds of guests danced the night away at last night's annual event on the Ipswich Festival calendar at the Civic Centre with a delegation from Ipswich sister city Nantou, Taiwan in attendance.

Cr Warren Chang, one of the Nantou delegation, was blown away when he arrived at the ball.

"We just walked up the red carpet and it feels like we are guests at the Academy Awards,” he grinned.

"Taiwanese people are very reserved, so we sit on the sidelines until we have some drinks. Then, who knows!

"Everybody is dressed up and we are honoured to be here.”

Mayor Paul Pisasale and Mayoress Janet Pisasale were the hosts of the annual Mayor&#39;s Ball.
Mayor Paul Pisasale and Mayoress Janet Pisasale were the hosts of the annual Mayor's Ball. David Nielsen

Mayor Paul Pisasale said the Taiwanese had some great moves on the dance floor.

"It was great to have our friends from Nantou, who had never been to a Mayor's Ball,” he grinned.

"The ball is set to be a new phenomenon in Taiwan.

"They were a bit perplexed at first, but they did some slick boogie dancing

"The civic hall was chock a block and over 350 people danced the night away.

"I just love to see so many people enjoy themselves on what is a wonderful night.”

Jasmine O&#39;Day and Chris Hunter boogied the night away at the Mayor&#39;s Ball.
Jasmine O'Day and Chris Hunter boogied the night away at the Mayor's Ball. David Nielsen
Ipswich Queensland Times
Terrifying ordeal for Munbilla man after utility stolen

Terrifying ordeal for Munbilla man after utility stolen

Thieves drag man behind them after victim tries to reclaim Toyota

Boogie woogie night at Mayor's Ball

NIGHT FEVER: Wayne Wendt, inspired by John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever, and Dianne Wendt dazzled.

Wendt does Travolta proud while Taiwanese light up dance floor

'Fearless' footballers out to end Cup drought

Western Pride footballer Corey Lucas tries to control his Olympic opponent during an earlier NPL game between Saturday night's FFA Cup opponents.

Pride on mission to showcase skills in Ipswich match

Check out this tactical battle for $5000 prize

DETERMINED FINISH: Forest Lake runner Caleb Sadler gives his all winning last year's Ipswich Gift.

Ipswich foot racing back at turf club

Local Partners

Boogie woogie night at Mayor's Ball

Wendt does Travolta proud while Taiwanese light up dance floor

Stories behind war-time quilts will come to life at high tea

Cr Charlie Pisasale.

Dr Annette Gero will be guest of honour Ipswich Art Gallery

Five things to do this weekend

The fifth annual Prenzlau Pride Car Show is this Saturday at Prenzlau State School, benefiting the school and the Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade

What's on in Ipswich

Festival events this weekend

Ipswich Festival parade.

Expect theatre, concerts, parades and street parties

Pick a winner in epic OMG race

Caleb Sadler, winner of the 2016 Open Mile Gift.

Horses won't be the only ones running around a racetrack on Saturday

Snapchat vs. Insta: the billion-dollar war over photo filters

SOME of the world’s biggest companies are facing off over one of the world’s silliest inventions: why photo filters are the next billion-dollar battleground.

Nashville music star to join M'boro Achiever's Walk

One of the plaques on the Walk of Achievers in Maryborough.

Seven plaques will be installed along the walk.

Five things to do this weekend

The fifth annual Prenzlau Pride Car Show is this Saturday at Prenzlau State School, benefiting the school and the Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade

What's on in Ipswich

Festival events this weekend

Ipswich Festival parade.

Expect theatre, concerts, parades and street parties

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

IPSWICH FESTIVAL: List of road closures

Ipswich Festival parade.

Drivers will need to divert around major road closures

Game of Thrones spin-off shows confirmed

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season six episode eight of Game of Thrones.

Get ready for even more Westeros drama

ENDLESS OPPORTUNITIES

10 Thallon Road, Hatton Vale 4341

House 5 2 $349,000

Truly unique, this one of a kind home offers an opportunity for those looking for a large family home, and although there is work to do, with a bit of elbow grease...

NEAR NEW, TOTALLY UNIQUE &amp; INCREDIBLY AFFORDABLE!

7 Sovereign Close, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This near new four bedroom brick family home really stands out from the crowd. It is really an attractive home that has a great street appeal as well as the...

Near new with yard space.

4 Bowerbird Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $425,000

For those who are looking for a home with a bit of style, a bit of quality and all importantly, a bit of yard. This home delivers a seamless blend of modern family...

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY!

10 Elizabeth Street, Aratula 4309

Residential Land 0 0 2 UNDER CONTRACT

Shop Block-938m2- Located on a separate title is this shopfront plus shed which are both currently rented for extra income! There is backyard access with extra...

COALFALLS TUDOR COTTAGE ON HIGH

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 $397,000

Set up high in Coalfalls amongst the trees and birds sits a beautifully restored Tudor Cottage. This double brick home built in 1975 was built to last. The home...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT OR BUILD A SECOND HOME FOR FAMILY OR BUILD THE BIGGEST SHED YOU CAN IMAGINE OR…

18 Bertrand Avenue, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $420,000

Situated on 2.75 acres (11,060m2) is this gorgeous family home which is the perfect mix of country living with the modern conveniences of being close to school and...

PRIME BLOCK IN THE YAMANTO INDUSTRIAL HUB

47-49 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block ... $369,000 + GST

Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block Site Is Fully Fenced DA Approved for 2 x Sheds approximately 198 m2 each Looking to relocate...

INVEST OR MAKE IT HOME

4 Walnut Close, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 1 $345,000

Take this spacious home and make it yours either as an Investment or a home with an excellent size yard with room for a shed, pool or caravan. Located in a quiet...

BRAND NEW AND READY FOR YOU!

1&2/24 Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $295,000 each

$295,000 each Positioned in an elevated and leafy location, these units are a great opportunity for either a first home buyer or to expand your portfolio with a...

4 Bedroom Home in a Quiet Pocket of Rangeville.

144 Curzon Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 1 1 Offers Over...

There's nothing more appealing than a Toowoomba home with charm & this one comes with all the trimmings. This quaint property sits on a private, fully fenced block...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!