Boogie woogie night at Mayor's Ball

NIGHT FEVER: Wayne Wendt, inspired by John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever, and Dianne Wendt dazzled.

THE MAYOR's Ball is set to be exported to Taiwan.

Hundreds of guests danced the night away at last night's annual event on the Ipswich Festival calendar at the Civic Centre with a delegation from Ipswich sister city Nantou, Taiwan in attendance.

Cr Warren Chang, one of the Nantou delegation, was blown away when he arrived at the ball.

"We just walked up the red carpet and it feels like we are guests at the Academy Awards,” he grinned.

"Taiwanese people are very reserved, so we sit on the sidelines until we have some drinks. Then, who knows!

"Everybody is dressed up and we are honoured to be here.”

Mayor Paul Pisasale and Mayoress Janet Pisasale were the hosts of the annual Mayor's Ball. David Nielsen

Mayor Paul Pisasale said the Taiwanese had some great moves on the dance floor.

"It was great to have our friends from Nantou, who had never been to a Mayor's Ball,” he grinned.

"The ball is set to be a new phenomenon in Taiwan.

"They were a bit perplexed at first, but they did some slick boogie dancing

"The civic hall was chock a block and over 350 people danced the night away.

"I just love to see so many people enjoy themselves on what is a wonderful night.”