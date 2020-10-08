‘Boobs fell out’: Bikini roasted by shoppers

Just when it seemed bikinis couldn't get any smaller one online store has taken things to new, skimpier heights.

Shein's Cut-out Halter Triangle Tie Side Bikini Swimsuit has received more than 1400 reviews from customers who warn that the revealing style comes with several pitfalls.

The triangle top features cut-out panels underneath the nipple, meaning wearers will show off plenty of underboob.

The two piece comes in four colours and costs just $16.95 - a bargain if you're willing to play chance with keeping your privates covered in the ocean, shoppers warned.

RELATED: Tiny bikini held on with buckles

The bikini is a bargain at $16.95. Picture: Shein.

"One wrong move and everything is coming out," one person wrote, while another said they were "too scared to go swimming in this".

"Very cute, SUPER REVEALING, wouldn't recommend wearing it to the beach, it's super risky," one shopper wrote.

Another shopper gave the bikini five stars but sadly concluded they "can't wear the top out in public because it's likely to show nipple".

"If you're more on the self-conscious side as far as showing a little more extra skin, this bikini may not be for you," one customer recommended. "But if you feel the risk is worth the outcome, then by all means, go for this bikini!!"

RELATED: Fish-net bikini adds to most daring bikini trends

But wearers risk a wardrobe malfunction, customers warned. Picture: Shein.

But not everyone was impressed, with one reviewer saying the bikini was "horrible" and "cannot fit a human body".

"It took me nearly 15 minutes to even get it to stay in place long enough for a photo," another shopper wrote.

"My boobs kept falling through the bottom hole and my nipples were out. There's no way I could wear this anywhere without taping my boobs up.

"Not practical whatsoever … I'm sure if I wanted to just wear it for photo shoots and 'the illusion' on the gram that it would be a hit."

RELATED: Extremely high cut swimmers slammed online

Fashion Nova's invisible strap bikini baffled shoppers earlier this year. Picture: Instagram.

INVISIBLE STRAP BIKINI BAFFLES

In May, Fashion Nova had people scratching their heads with their invisible strap bikini with see-through plastic straps.

UK Instagram model Chloe Saxon shared a snap posing in the brand's $50 Catching Vibes piece.

Given the tiny fabric coverings and the fact the clear straps didn't exactly look too, ahem, sturdy, several shoppers wondered aloud if the "insane" style was actually worth wearing.

"What's the point in even wearing that?" one person commented. "She might as well have just worn the top by itself."

Others said the "unreal" design simply wouldn't last on them.

"I want to know how that thing stays in place," while another admitted it was, "Super super cute but I would rip this in two seconds."

Originally published as 'Boobs fell out': Bikini roasted by shoppers