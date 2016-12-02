Bonza opening for new pizza shop at 'Top of Town'

HOT STUFF: The new pizza shop at the 'Top of Town' sold more than 100 pizzas in their first two days of trading.

THE new pizza shop at the 'Top of Town' is off to a good start selling more than 100 pizzas in two days.

DJs Pizza and Takeaway opened on Wednesday and at 7pm that night there was barely room to stand in the shop.

The first day of trading saw the shop push out 67 pizzas followed by another 44 last night.

Owner Dave Maddern is particularly chuffed his own creation the 'Ned Kelly' a meaty, hearty pizza designed for 'the blokes' is emerging as the menu's most popular item.

"I was a little surprised by how busy we were," Mr Maddern said.

"There were lots of familiar faces and plenty of support from people I know from cricket, football and around the traps."

"A lot of people have commented saying it's about time there was a home style pizza shop down this end of town, so we're really happy with feedback so far."