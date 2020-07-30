Bonus $50,000 reward for daring Ipswich punters

TURF CHAT

By Brett Kitching

A COUPLE of long priced winners ensured a huge payout if lucky enough to get the quadrella numbers at Ipswich this afternoon.

The TAB dividend of just under $50,000 for a dollar was welcomed by a couple of lucky punters.

The first leg went to Little Vulpine for trainer Trevor Thomas and was ridden by Sean Cormack.

Little Vulpine started as the rank outsider at the huge tote odds of $155 to knock most out in the first leg.

It was only the second career start for the five-year-old mare after previously finishing 10th of 12, beaten 17 lengths at Bundaberg last month. The inside draw helped to give Little Valpine a great run in transit over the 800 metre sprint.

Her final run was superbly timed to hit the front a couple of strides before the post to get up over Sam's Alleycat and long odds on favourite DollyMolly.

Jockey Sean Cormack aboard outsider Little Vulpine. Picture: Claire Power

The second leg of the quaddie went to another long priced winner Zeeluck at the starting price of $61.

Zeeluck is trained by one-time Ipswich clerk of the course and farrier Ben Robinson.

Robinson turned to thoroughbred training a decade ago and has made a decent fist of it regularly picking up the odd winner.

Former Ipswich Cup winning jockey Jason Taylor was aboard Zeeluck as the majority of punter's hearts were further broken by the three year old grey gelding.

It was again difficult to find Zeeluck after 12 career starts for two placings prior to collecting his maiden win.

Ipswich race winner Zeeluck, ridden by jockey Jason Taylor. Picture: Claire Power

The third leg of the quaddie went to third favourite Superbowl Sunday when another former Ipswich Cup winning jockey Larry Cassidy won for trainer Chris Munce.

The trainer is another former top jockey who is also a former Ipswich Premiership winner.

The Hand finished off the quadrella with an easy win at $21 for trainer Matt Boland and jockey Andrew Spinks resulting in the hefty dividend.

Gollan, Byrne the top winning combination

THE premierships were won long ago for the current season and were formalised at the last meeting today.

Tony Gollan collected his sixth consecutive Trainer's Premiership with 23 wins.

Jim Byrne again proved himself the jockey to back at Ipswich as he collected his ninth premiership at the Bundamba track with 22 wins for the season.

Despite neither collecting a win today, the pair finished comfortably in front of the Gold Coast Edmonds stable and another former Ipswich Cup/Ipswich Premiership winning jockey Michael Cahill.

Cahill had a good day at the track. He will hit the new season next week in good form collecting a double of wins with Calm Seeker for trainer Matt Kropp and Beyond Desire for Matt Dunn.

Beyond Desire was another long priced winner on the day winning at $23 as Michael Cahill got within four season wins of Jim Byrne's mark.

Sky to broadcast for another 10 years

RACING Queensland has announced that Sky Racing will serve as the "home of Queensland racing'' for the next decade after securing a new long-term agreement.

Following a rigorous and competitive tender process, Sky Racing was confirmed as the successful bidder for Queensland's domestic and international media rights, inking a fresh 10-year deal.

A spokesman noted that Sky broadcasts 12,000 Queensland thoroughbred, greyhound and harness races each year - taking Queensland racing into TAB venues, punter apps, homes and international audiences across up to 65 countries.

This agreement continues a decades long partnership between Sky and Queensland race clubs.

Next meetings

IPSWICH'S next scheduled meeting to kick off the new racing season is next Friday before programs on Thursday August 13, Wednesday August 19 and Thursday, August 27.