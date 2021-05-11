‘Bonkers’: Jaw-dropping list for nanny

A woman has shared the "bonkers" list of responsibilities she was given by parents when she once interviewed for a nanny job.

Actress Hollis Jane Andrews said she was interviewed in 2013 for the role to care for two young boys - though she didn't specify their age. And it was when she was given a document titled "Magical Nanny/Housekeeper Hat" that she realised the family were deeply religious scientologists.

On the two-page list of duties for the job - which she turned down - were a string of unusual demands including instructing her to "act like a kid" when playing with their two sons and "transform into a cleaning nazi" while the kids were asleep.

Hollis said it was the word "Dianetics" that made her realise the family were scientologists. Dianetics is a term used in the religion to relieve psychosomatic disorder by cleansing the mind of harmful mental images.

Now, eight years on, she has shared the jaw-dropping "hat" - a word used by scientologists to describe information needed to perform a job, duty or activity - on Twitter where it has quickly blown up.

A woman who interviewed for a nanny job in 2013 has shared the ‘bonkers’ list of tasks she was given. Picture: Twitter/@hollis_jane

"In 2013, I interviewed with an (unbeknownst to me at the time) scientologist family to be their nanny," she wrote on the social media platform.

"They gave this absolutely BONKERS list of responsibilities and now I give it to all of you."

The document begins with an overview of the job, telling Hollis she needs to treat the boys with love and care at all times.

So far, pretty normal. But then it cranks up a notch.

"The main focus is to ensure their basic body rudiments are kept in so they are not upsetting the rest of the house," it reads, with an asterisk besides rudiments that explains later this means "sleep, food, watered".

The parents then state that the boys are to be taken out, where Hollis is told to get them to run and run with them.

"Don't stop them running ever," it states, later adding that if at a park she needs to "play WITH them".

"Make sure you act like a kid with them, never serious, keep them in games. If they are not laughing, they are not happy."

As well as running and time at the park, the boys also needed to taken in the pool each day to work on their swimming.

If the boys hurt themselves during this exhausting playtime, Hollis was told to "keep them quiet, apply Dianetics and assist tech always".

The second page informed Hollis she would need to become a ‘cleaning nazi’ during the boys 45-minute nap with a list of 14 chores to complete. Picture: Twitter/@hollis_jane

Their diet was also planned out to precise detail, beginning the day with eggs and turkey bacon, followed by an 11am snack time of nuts, bananas, strawberries and cheerios on a plate to be eaten outside. Lunch at 12.15pm consisted of meatballs or steak with ketchup and salad that must be served in a way that looked "healthy and exciting".

After lunch, it was time for a nap, served with a "protein bottle" made up of protein powder and water.

But Hollis' duties wouldn't stop there - she'd then need to "magically transform into a cleaning nazi" - and no, we're not winding you up.

Among the cleaning jobs were 14 different tasks, including washing all the kitchen items, unloading the pram, emptying the "stinking poo poo bin" and putting washing on.

At no point was Hollis permitted a break, she was also instructed she's not allowed to look at her phone at any point during her work and to be "fit for these boys".

Since the list was shared on May 7 it has gone viral, clocking up thousands of retweets and hundreds of comments.

One person asked how much the pay was, which Hollis revealed it was $US13/hr.

"Granted that was eight years ago BUT STILL," she said.

Most of the comments could not believe the list of demands, some labelling it "disturbing".

"I straight up read this and thought they were their pet dogs," one said.

"Aside from every other batsh*t crazy things they asked for, having the kids eat 'steak with ketchup' for lunch is really the most disturbing," someone else wrote.

"There's a lot here but magically transforming into a cleaning nazi really took the cake. I want to talk to whoever actually took this job and how long they lasted lol," one man stated.

One person declared they "can't pick what part of this I'm angriest at", prompting a thread of people trying to agree on what was the worst part.

"I rotate between never stop running, steaks for babies, and the cleaning expectations. And also that their children are not allowed to cry," a furious commenter said.

"Hard to say which part of this prompted the biggest reaction from me. 'Magically transform into a cleaning nazi' is the obvious choice, but 'RUN with them, do not stop them running ever' is an understated line," another said.

