Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Swastika symbols were sprayed on an Indigenous mural in Bondi. Picture: Monique Harmer
Swastika symbols were sprayed on an Indigenous mural in Bondi. Picture: Monique Harmer
Crime

‘Blatant racism’: Bondi murals defaced with swastikas

by Jack Houghton
10th Feb 2019 12:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE promenade at Bondi Beach has been defaced by several gold swastikas.

The Nazi symbols appeared overnight, sprayed on some of the promenade's murals.

The vandalism is being investigated by NSW Police.

The swastikas have been condemned. Picture: Monique Harmer
The swastikas have been condemned. Picture: Monique Harmer

NSW Jewish Board of Deputies Chief Executive Officer Vic Alhadeff condemned the graffiti: "The swastika represents the ultimate in race hatred and the people of Bondi and indeed all Australians of goodwill will stand together in condemning this shocking display.

"The Jewish community is appalled at this expression of blatant racism."

The graffiti has been branded “blatant racism’: Picture: Monique Harmer
The graffiti has been branded “blatant racism’: Picture: Monique Harmer

 

Police are investigating the offensive graffiti. Picture Monique Harmer
Police are investigating the offensive graffiti. Picture Monique Harmer

More Stories

bondi bondi beach editors picks nazi racism swastika

Top Stories

    'Abolishing' Dept Veterans Affairs concerns thousands: MP

    premium_icon 'Abolishing' Dept Veterans Affairs concerns thousands: MP

    Politics Tomorrow is the final day for people to have their say on the landmark proposal

    • 10th Feb 2019 2:32 PM
    Ipswich man airlifted with burns after 'fuelling fire'

    premium_icon Ipswich man airlifted with burns after 'fuelling fire'

    Health Paramedics rushed to the property after reports of a burns incident

    Victims of mine dust diseases seek coal levy

    premium_icon Victims of mine dust diseases seek coal levy

    Health Campaign to establish support fund for former miners kicks off

    ‘Great Gatsby Mansion’ listed for $11m

    ‘Great Gatsby Mansion’ listed for $11m

    Property Brisbane’s ‘Great Gatsby Mansion’ listed for $11m