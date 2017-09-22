Looming storm season to test BOM's 'dual-polarisation' radar

SOUTH-East Queensland's Mt Stapylton weather radar is back online again after an upgrade and ready for our looming storm season.

Like many of us, Mt Stapylton needed something of a mid-life upgrade.

BOM Queensland state manager Bruce Gunn said the site should now survive at least another 10 years.

It will also feature new "dual-polarisation technology" for the first time.

Welcome back Mt Stapylton. Image taken at 11.50am, September 22.

The technology is designed to give a more detailed picture inside weather systems and enhances forecasters' abilities to differentiate frozen from liquid precipitation types, and even bushfire debris.

"It's great to have the radar back online ahead of schedule, as we turn our attention to preparation for the severe weather season characterised by thunderstorms with hail and localised flooding that is more frequent in early summer in southeast Queensland.

"The dual polarisation radar data will also form a key part of research being undertaken this summer by the University of Queensland, which we hope will assist the Bureau to develop improved warning services in the coming years," he said.