The Roosters' Luke Keary leaves the field after a head knock on Friday night. Picture: Brett Costello
Luke Keary out of Origin I, and Pearce probably gone too

by Michael Carayannis
25th May 2019 4:14 PM
BLUES selector Greg Alexander has dropped a bombshell, declaring Luke Keary won't be fit for Origin I

 Keary left the field with concussion during the Roosters' shock loss to Newcastle on Friday night.

The Roosters' five-eighth had been a certainty to be named tomorrow night to make his Origin debut.

But Alexander said Keary was unlikely to be cleared to play.

"He won't be fit for game one," Alexander told ABC Grandstand.

"Luke was looking like he was going to break into the team."

And in a further blow, in-form Newcastle halfback Mitchell Pearce's hopes of an Origin recall have been rocked by a groin injury.

The man of the match in his past five NRL games  has been battling the groin problem, which flared up during the Knights' win over the Roosters.

Newcastle doctors have told the Blues that Pearce will be unable to run until Thursday, effectively ruling him out of contention.

Adam Reynolds, Cody Walker, James Maloney and Nathan Cleary are now the frontrunners to be named in the halves.

