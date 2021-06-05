Drugged, tied up and gang-raped by teacher and cop

A former student says he was subjected to a vicious gang-rape involving a former teacher a boarding housemaster and an unidentified policeman.

A former student says he was subjected to a vicious gang-rape involving a former teacher a boarding housemaster and an unidentified policeman.

A man who suffered horrific child sexual abuse, including being so brutally gang-raped he thought he was dead, has lodged a multimillion-dollar personal injuries claim against Anglican Church Grammar School.

The Brisbane man was just 13 years old when he was drugged, tied to a bed and raped by his German teacher Gavin Vance, former Churchie boarding house master Harry Wippell, and an unidentified police officer.

The sadistic ritual, which also involved sex toys, other degrading acts and him being called a "little slut", took place in 1977 after Vance told the child he had a "surprise" for him ahead of his 14th birthday.

"I literally thought I'd died because I thought they'd stabbed me with a knife up my backside, and that affects your emotional and physical relationships forever - paedophilia is one of the most evil things one human can do to another, because it never ends," he said.

The married father of two, 57, is taking on the elite East Brisbane school after enduring "a lifetime of shame and self-sabotage" that included deliberately driving his car off a cliff in a bid to end the pain.

"I have been self-destructive, with no congruent career path or ambition, but I've thought, that's me, I'm a loser, and I don't deserve any better because I'm worthless," he said.

"It's hard to believe how much tension you can have in your body. You can squeeze yourself until you bleed."

The man behind the lawsuit says he has endured “a lifetime of shame and self-sabotage”. Picture: Jamie Hanson

In his claim against the Corporation of the Synod of the Diocese of Brisbane trading as Anglican Church Grammar School, the man said the school knew or ought to have known Vance was sexually abusing children, and failed to supervise Vance in the performance of his duties adequately or at all.

He said Churchie also failed to protect him as a student, and was in breach of its agreement with his parents to provide education which included "exercising reasonable care to safeguard his wellbeing".

His solicitor Maria Skordou, from Restore Legal in Highgate Hill, said her client's case was "one of the most shocking and sickening" she'd seen in her 20-plus years of personal injury law.

"It is all so horrific and heinous, and every parent's worst nightmare for their child," Ms Skordou said.

Forensic psychiatric assessments, including those commissioned by Churchie's lawyers HWL Ebsworth, concur he suffered PTSD as a direct result of his ordeal as a teenager.

The man told The Courier-Mail that Vance, born and raised in Barcaldine, had been taking groups of the brightest students back to his private flat in nearby Northcote Street for study sessions. This is where his rape occurred.

"Vance was at Churchie for around 35 years - he easily could have abused dozens of kids."

He said Vance, who died of lung cancer in 1979, first assaulted him in the school's darkroom after he joined the lunchtime photography club.

The Courier-Mail is aware of other men who also were abused in the darkroom where Vance ordered them to strip off, ostensibly to protect their uniforms from chemicals, and then wear nothing but backless aprons.

A spokeswoman from the Anglican Schools Commission confirmed a claim was lodged in November.

"We would urge anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual abuse to report to the police," she said.

The assault against the former Churchie student took place in 1977.

Wippell died in 2010 before he could be tried for child sex offences against a 12-year-old Churchie student. A previous boarding house master who was asked to leave the school after claims were made against him, Wippell was a pharmacist who continued to supply the boarding house with medications.

The man said he met the third perpetrator, much younger than Vance and Wippell, about a decade after his rape when he was stopped by a police officer for a minor traffic offence.

"I rolled down the window and we locked eyes and recognised each other immediately," he said.

"I literally shit myself. He asked me for my licence and gave it back to me with a warning."

Police have tried, so far without success, to identify the officer in question after the man filed a police report about his abuse in late 2019.

The man also believes his 1977 ordeal was filmed, and potentially distributed by paedophile Clarence Osborne, whose thousands of images and recordings of naked children were discovered by police in 1979. The day after being questioned by investigators, Osborne suicided. The images and recordings were subsequently destroyed.

Before his shocking abuse, the man said he was a star student at Churchie and had dreams of becoming a neurosurgeon.

"I'd been winning academic prizes every year but then my grades started tanking," he said.

"My school reports stated that I couldn't concentrate but not one teacher bothered to ask why.

"I couldn't tell my parents because they'd lost their house in the '74 floods and put all their money into private school fees."

Leaving Churchie with disappointing results, the man chopped and changed career paths, and over the last 30 years of his life has amassed a taxable income of less than $1 million, an average of under $30,000 a year.

"Some years I earned nothing," said the man, who now runs a modest small business.

"I kept my secret for years - I only told my wife 18 months ago and she was shocked and disgusted, but it did help her understand my very odd behaviour over the years.

"I just can't help but grieve for the life I should have lived."

Originally published as Bombshell Churchie lawsuit: Drugged, tied up, gang-raped by teacher, cop