Ipswich 'bombers' walk to freedom

A COUPLE caught on closed circuit cameras with two bombs outside an Ipswich shopping centre have been released from jail.

An Ipswich Judge this week said he did not believe the bombmaker's reasoning given to police; that the devices were intended to celebrate Easter with a big bang.

Mystery remains, however, as to what the couple's true motives may have been.

After a year spent in jail on remand, Cvjetin Ivkovic and Christine Michelle Scifleet have pleaded guilty, with each convicted of possessing explosive devices.

They were both released from jail as they were deemed to have served enough time.

Appearing together in the dock of Ipswich District Court this week, the pair ignored each other, with not a word or a look exchanged.

Ivkovic, 38, from Camira, and Scifleet, 32, from Caboolture, each pleaded guilty to Crown charges of carrying dangerous goods inside a motor vehicle at Redbank Plaza shopping centre on April 2, 2018.

Ivkovic, who admits making four explosive devices, pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawful dealing with explosive or noxious substances that he made or was in possession of.

He also pleaded guilty to drug offences involving methylamphetamine, and receiving stolen property.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC told the pair that it was a terribly concerning offence.

Scifleet also pleaded guilty to offences including drug driving; drug possession; possession of property used in a drug offence; receiving tainted property; two counts of fraud; and using and unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said police found Scifleet at 7am seated in the front passenger seat of a Nissan Pulsar, with a large cardboard box at her feet holding two homemade explosive devices.

Ivkovic was seated in the driver's seat of the car, which had false plates and was unregistered at the time.

Police called to the scene noticed the box with what looked to be a wick protruding. A black balaclava with a white imprint of skull and bones was found.

One explosive device was made from a tennis ball wrapped in clear tape that held a carbon-dioxide bulb, lead shotgun pellets and granules.

It had a sparkler protruding, which would have been lit to ignite the device.

Mr Wilkins said the second device was made using a glass jar that held a number of carbon-dioxide bulbs, filled with metal screws, nails, small pieces of wire, petrol, and broken mosquito coils.

It had a sparkler protruding from its lid that, if lit, would cause it to explode.

"Both devices could cause significant injury," Mr Wilkins said.

"He (Ivkovic) admits making them.

"He says it was to make a big bang like fireworks, to detonate at his home at Easter.

"He could not say why he put the nails and screws in.

"At his Camira home, two more explosive devices were found in his garage with carbon-dioxide bulbs and both had sparklers protruding.

"And both could have caused significant damage if exploded."

Scifleet denied knowledge of the explosive devices in the box.

The Explosives Ordnance Response Team dismantled the devices.

Mr Wilkins said police searched Ivkovic's home to find motor vehicle registration plates, fuel cards, credit and bankcards in the names of 10 people, and 1.54g of pure methamphetamine.

The Crown prosecutor said it was a unique case and not of a type that would ordinarily come before Ipswich District Court.

Mr Wilkins said there were few comparative cases to consider where explosives had been found being carried around in a car.

But it was relevant that the location (where found) was a shopping centre.

"It's not just a couple of nails. It's a decent quantity of shrapnel in these two devices," Mr Wilkins said.

"This type of offence is rarely seen.

"But it's unknown what their intentions were, but they were not for the purpose Mr Ivkovic said they were for.

"And why would they have these explosive devices at a shopping centre?

"Importantly why would he put screws, nails, shrapnel into the devices if they were solely for the reason he police they were for?

"Carrying the devices, also manufacturing them was inherently dangerous.

"Driving around a shopping centre or, God forbid, if involved in a car crash when all it required was a flame to ignite those devices."

Both Scifleet and Ivkovic had the means to explode the devices that morning, with Mr Wilkins telling the court both defendants had lighters.

The Crown sought a head sentence of two years' jail for Ivkovic, and 18 months for Scifleet.

Both had been held in custody since their arrest 12 months ago.

Defence barrister Justin Thomas said Ivkovic grew up in a Serbian household in Western Australia.

He said Ivkovic instructed that he became addicted to drugs in his teens.

Ivkovic moved to Queensland and worked in a health and safety role on Curtis Island.

Mr Thomas said the father of two said he has let his family down, and since his arrest the house mortgage had fallen in arrears.

While in jail, Ivkovic had stopped using drugs and gained 30kg.

Defence barrister Amelia Loode said Scifleet had one child and previously worked as a barista and sales assistant.

On release from jail, she intends to start a spray-tanning business.

Ms Loode said Scifleet had clearly been struggling with a drug problem since 2014. Scifleet instructed she had been using ice daily until her arrest.

Her two fraud offences before the court were not detailed but apparently involved a car and a motorcycle.

In sentencing the pair, Judge Horneman-Wren said the descriptions of the explosive devices were quite troubling.

"You were found in a public carpark in a suburban shopping centre at 7am with a box that held two homemade explosive devices," he said.

"One was a tennis ball wrapped in clear tape. Inside was a carbon-dioxide bulb used in soda siphons surrounded by lead shotgun pellets.

"The second device was a glass jar with a sparkler protruding.

"There were a number of carbon-dioxide bulbs suspended with clear gum surrounded by screws and nails, with broken-up mosquito coils and petrol.

"It would expose you, and others to the potential, quite frankly, to be killed.

"It was a public carpark at a shopping centre. And while it was 7am, it does not discount that you were getting there early with highly troubling devices."

Judge Horneman-Wren said Ivkovic lied to police when he told them there were no further devices at his home. Two more were later found.

Ivkovic was sentenced to 15 months' jail for the serious offence, and received a jail term of six months on other offences.

He was also sentenced to an 18-month supervised Probation Order.

Judge Horneman-Wren took into account the 373 days already served and gave Ivkovic immediate parole release and also told Scifleet that the 373 days she had spent in jail held on remand were more than sufficient time served.

Scifleet was sentenced to serve 373 days in jail with immediate release.

She must complete a nine-month probation order for her drug offences.