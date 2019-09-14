Bombers surge into grand final

RUGBY LEAGUE: Fassifern's Reserve Grade captain/coach Michael Hayes never doubted that his side would upstage Brothers to progress to tomorrow's grand final against Goodna.

"We thought we could get them all year,” Hayes said.

But even he could not have predicted the emphatic fashion in which his team rode a tidal wave of emotion to pinch the playoff berth.

Having set up the clash with a powerful Goodna unit containing some typically sizeable forwards, much will hinge on the Bombers' ability to stop the juggernaut's momentum.

Hayes is anticipating a torrid opening stanza and said his men up front had an enormous task ahead of them.

"It's going to be physical,” he said.

"We need to stay with them for the first 10 minutes.

"If Goodna get a roll on, it can be hard to get back on top.

"We'll need to control the ball and keep it off them as much as possible - complete our sets and kick to the corners.”

Knowing only a wholehearted and united effort will suffice, the courageous leader who shares his name with his club's fortress will also call on his backline to pitch in and shoulder the load.

In particular, he will look for his cousin Landon Hayes and elusive fullback Callum Mcinnes to stand up.

"The backs need to get in and help, and take the pressure off,” he said. "Landon works hard. He'll have a big game.”

Hayes said the Fassifern Reserve Grade outfit comprised a group of lifelong friends and it had been tracking towards the title for the last two years.

"We've played a lot of footy together over the years,” he said.

"But we've got more committed in the last couple of years and been building a strong core of players.

"It has been a goal of ours to win a premiership.

"It is a very tight-knit squad.

"Everyone in this team backs each other and trusts each other to give 100 per cent.”

Tom Bushnell