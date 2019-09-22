Bomber reflects on epic grand final day

CODE-HOPPER: Landon Hayes playing for the Ipswich Jets in 2016.

LANDON Hayes will hit the ground running on arrival in Scotland, moving straight into pre-season before the season gets underway in November.

The Scottish play a physical brand of rugby.

Hayes is expecting the standard to be higher than anything he has previously experienced. He relishes the tough stuff and can not wait to test himself.

He is also looking forward to exploring Europe and catching up with fellow Ipswich product Glasgow Warrior Sam Johnson and former Jets teammate and Fassifern local Leeds Rhino Matt Parcell.

Having postponed his departure to have a crack at the Rugby League Ipswich reserve grade trophy, the stock agent for successful rural services provider Hayes and Co had mixed emotions as he approached the trip abroad.

With his uncle, Mark, battling illness, Hayes was reluctant to leave behind friends and family.

However, any reservations he had were dispelled by his supportive family who told him it was a once in a lifetime opportunity and urged him to take the leap of faith.

"It is a very exciting challenge,” he said.

"I'm not too keen for the cold but the opportunity was too good to pass down.

"It is also an opportunity to start fresh and live a new lifestyle.

"It is all part of the big experience. I'm very excited but upset to be leaving the family business.”

The dual-code footballer was sore and sorry just days after the incredible grand final loss to Goodna brought about by a field goal in the second period of unlimited extra time.

Reflecting on the unbelievable match Hayes said he was disappointed he and cousin Michael did not win the trophy for Mark but he took a philosophical approach.

"I'm still gutted,” he said.

"But that's football.

"Goodna were too good on the day.

"I'm very proud of the Fassifern boys. We certainly didn't go down without a fight.

"It is all part of footy.

"You win some, you lose some.

"That team will be better for it next year.”