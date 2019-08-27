Bomber flyover stays in minds of finalists

GOLDEN OLDIES: Rugby league Ipswich old boys Ron Hassett and Charlie Miles are eagerly awaiting the 1969 grand final reunion.

GOLDEN OLDIES: Rugby league Ipswich old boys Ron Hassett and Charlie Miles are eagerly awaiting the 1969 grand final reunion. Cordell Richardson

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Rugby League Ipswich Old Boys' Association will celebrate the 1969 grand final between Goodna and the RAAF club at a luncheon on September 13.

It was a memorable grand final day.

Cars pulled up and surrounded North Ipswich reserve as a bumper crowd piled in to witness Goodna and RAAF go toe-to-toe.

The famous RAAF Canberra Bomber set the scene as it jetted overhead and dropped its payload of balloons to the delight of patrons.

There was much riding on the result, with a deal struck pre-match. The loser would spend the following day partying at the opposition's headquarters.

On the field, RAAF drew first blood but it was Goodna who prevailed 14-4 at full-time.

The turning point came just after half-time.

At the break Goodna player/coach Warren Beck told his teammates that the opposition halfback was carving them up and if somebody did not take care of him they would lose.

Injecting himself into the game, Beck flattened the poor old playmaker who was carried from the field. The rest is history as the Eagles reeled in the airmen.

The next day, both teams rejoiced together at Goodna's base, The Royal Mail Hotel.

"If you did that today, you would get nine weeks,” Goodna's Ron Hassett joked.

Member of the victorious Goodna side Hassett said the Canberra Bomber flyby and the sheer size of the crowd were etched indelibly into his mind.

"It was absolutely packed,” the 73-year-old said.

"And the Canberra Bomber dropping the balloons has always stuck in my mind. That is something you will never see again. So there was the aeroplane, the crowd, plus the good hard-fought game itself, and of course the best team won.”

Hassett also recalls fondly the comradeship which existed between the rivals and he can not wait to reconnect with old mates from both camps.

"RAAF was always a good side to play,” he said.

"We always respected each other with great dignity. They are all good blokes.”

"I'm so happy we have this chance after 50 years, which is a long time, to see the blokes that you played against in that era and talk to them.

"We probably won't get to see much of them anymore.”

Charlie Miles was a member of the Lefty Luton-coached RAAF club.

He has had a hard time trying to track down his former teammates, many of whom have since been posted to other parts of the country or passed away. But that has not dampened his enthusiasm for the reunion.

"It is a great day when you can get together after 50 years,” he said. "Everyone is going to look a little different. "It is probably going to be hard to pick the faces.”

Miles said he too holds vivid memories of the Canberra Bomber and the spectators which packed out the Reserve.

He said on the field his team held its own but were worn down by a sizeable Goodna pack.

"The big men charging through took its toll,” he said.

"But we put in a pretty good performance. We played them the next year in 1970 in a club game and they thrashed us.”

Miles said the Rugby League Ipswich Old Boys' Association was a great initiative and he praised organisers for working hard to develop the concept to where it was today.

Hassett said it was a brilliant idea to run the Old Boys' function as a 50th anniversary each year.

He said he was also a member of the Old Boys' association at Goodna and it was great to see young people starting to become more involved in these types of groups.

"We're starting to notice that a lot of the blokes who played later than us are starting to join, which is good,” he said.

"The hardest thing is getting younger people involved in the club the way we would like them to be.”

Anyone interested is encouraged to attend the luncheon at Booval Swifts Sports Club.

Doors open 10am with the function getting underway at 11am. Goodna coach Warren Beck will entertain as guest speaker and Mark Hennelly is the MC.

Jan Christison will present the Goodna team with the Bob Christison Memorial trophy.

Bob had a long-term affiliation with rugby league in Ipswich and Jan decided to hand out the commemorative trophy each year to recognise her late-husband's contribution to the game in the region.