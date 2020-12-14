Menu
A jail has been put in lockdown after a bomb threat was made to one of the prison units.
Bomb threat puts Brisbane jail into lockdown

by Thomas Chamberlin
14th Dec 2020 3:11 PM
A Brisbane jail has been rocked by a bomb threat, which was made to one of the prison units.

The Courier-Mail has been told the threat was made to unit S1 at Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre where protection criminals live.

It's understood the threat was received via a letter in the mail.

At least one police crew is attending the jail, which is believed to be locked down.

Queensland Corrective Services has been contacted for comment.

