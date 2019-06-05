Accused bomb hoaxer stole from Kmart during evacuation

Crowds of people waiting outside Stockland following the bomb threat.

12PM: A TEENAGER man has been charged with stealing thongs from Kmart after a bomb hoax forced staff and shoppers to evacuate from Stockland yesterday afternoon.

Around 3pm police received a Triple Zero call from an unknown person who claimed a bomb had been placed in JB HI-FI in the busy shopping centre.

The shopping centre was evacuated and police conducted a thorough search of the complex, which revealed that no explosive device was in the store.

After clearing the area of any danger, police were able to trace the anonymous phone call to a public phone within the centre.

Upon reviewing CCTV, they were able to identify an 18-year-old person who they believed was responsible for the hoax.

After reviewing the footage further, it was revealed the man had entered Kmart and stolen around $15 worth of items.

It is understood he took a pair of underwear and 'slip on thongs'.

Bomb Hoax arrest: A man has been arrested after a bomb hoax at Stockland Rockhampton on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was arrested and has since been charged with one count of a bomb hoax, one count of stealing, and one count of breaching bail.

Detective Senior Seargent Luke Peachy said the young man could be facing some significant penalties as a result of the alleged offences.

The man appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court earlier today.

WEDNESDAY 8AM: POLICE say they have arrested a man following a bomb hoax at Stockland yesterday afternoon.

No other information is known about the arrest at this stage.

Police are expected to speak to media this morning in relation to the incident.

TUESDAY 4PM: A BOMB threat at Stockland Rockhampton has been determined to be a "false alarm".

Police received a call around 3pm to reports of a bomb threat.

Hundreds of customers and staff were asked to evacuate and were let back in, only to be instructed to leave again.

Police told The Morning Bulletin the bomb threat was believed to be a false alarm and it was now open back to the public.

It is believed the bomb threat was located in JB HI FI.