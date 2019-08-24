Bomb squad called to Ipswich park

The Police Explosive Ordinance Response Team (EORT) were called to a park in Reef Street, Yamanto today in relation to a suspicious device.



Around 3 pm Ipswich police were contacted by a member of the public who informed them about the suspicious looking parcel at the park.

Just before 4.30pm EORT rendered the item safe.

Investigations are continuing.



