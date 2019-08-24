Menu
News

Bomb squad called to Ipswich park

Cordell Richardson
by
24th Aug 2019 5:46 PM
The Police Explosive Ordinance Response Team (EORT) were called to a park in Reef Street, Yamanto today in relation to a suspicious device.


Around 3 pm Ipswich police were contacted by a member of the public who informed them about the suspicious looking parcel at the park.

Just before 4.30pm EORT rendered the item safe.
Investigations are continuing.


If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.
You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

