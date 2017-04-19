BOMB HOAX: Redbank Plaza evacuated as police called to bank

A MAJOR bank was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in this afternoon.
Police say a call was received at the Commonwealth Bank at Redbank Plaza about 1.25pm.
The bank was evacuated and police carried out a search.
The area was declared safe about 2.40pm and the bank was reopened.
The Ipswich CIB is investigating the source of the phone call.
Evacuation at Redbank Plaza. Police responding to an incident at one of the stores. #7News https://t.co/EXDq8qaG3W— 7 News Queensland (@7NewsQueensland) April 19, 2017