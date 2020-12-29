BOM won’t rule out possible storms for Ipswich

Rain is on the radar for the next week.

IT IS worth digging out your brolly as the chance of rain edges towards Ipswich and surrounds as early as Wednesday.

Showers are on the radar all week but, according to Bureau of Meteorology’s James Thompson, it won’t be enough to make the beach any less popular over New Year’s.

“We are not looking at wild and windy conditions so the beach probably will still be nice for a lot of people, especially if it’s going to be warm,” Mr Thompson said.

“Just because there are showers around won’t stop people from going to the beach.”

He said blue skies were unlikely at “any stage” over the next three to five days.

“We have an increase in showers through tomorrow for the South East district, including Ipswich,” he said.

“That chance of showers really lingers into the new year because we have a relatively unstable weather pattern over Queensland at the moment.

“It’s not going to be rainy per say, we’re just going to have some showers around, which is not totally uncommon for this time of year.

“We’re not talking about extremely wet conditions.”

Mr Thompson said Ipswich residents could expect between 5-10mm in rainfall each day.

“Tomorrow and probably similar on New Year’s Eve, with showers about,” he said.

“And then it becomes a little bit trickier (to estimate) from New Year’s Day onwards.”

Though Mr Thompson said storms would be very unlikely in the next few days, he didn’t rule out wilder weather for surrounding areas.

“There is a chance of storms more likely the southern border ranges and the Toowoomba main range and there’s just a slight chance of that getting towards Ipswich,” he said.

“It’s more likely we’ll just see some showers around the Ipswich region for the next week to come.”

