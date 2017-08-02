BOM: Why a warm winter does not equal hotter summer

'Winter heatwave': Ipswich to heat up over next few days

JULY might have been particularly balmy compared to past years but that doesn't mean summer will be a stinker, forecasters say.

The last month didn't break any Ipswich winter records but the average maximum temperature was consistently above the long term average of 22.9.

Australia's average July temperature however was at its highest in more than 100 years of weather recording with the month the hottest on record across the nation.

While winter was warm, Bureau of Meteorology forecasters say it's too soon to match that with a super hot summer.

"It didn't break any records but the average July maximum is 22.9 so it was 1.7 above the long term average," BOM forecaster David Crock said.

Australia's mean max. temp. last month was our highest on record for any July; 2.62 °C above avg. #Climate summary: https://t.co/2m6ritKsjK pic.twitter.com/ZIOrsbq9gK — BOM Australia (@BOM_au) August 1, 2017

"Along with the rest of the state is was well above average and unseasonably warm.

"It's hard to say too much about what it means for summer but the three month prediction shows warmer than average temperatures."

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to be fine and sunny with maximums of 25 degrees throughout the weekend.