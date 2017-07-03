BOM: Why Monday morning felt colder than it was

IT felt a lot colder than it was in Ipswich this morning and it's only a sample for more fresh conditions later in the week.

July is the coldest month of the year on average and the first Monday of the month lived up to expectations with temperatures dropping to three degrees just before 7am and the felt temperature much lower.

Wind and moisture conditions meant the morning felt cooler than the recorded temperature which was well below the July average of 5.4.

It was a similar situation on Sunday with the temperature of 1.4 the second coldest for the year.

It was close to the all-time record low of 0.4 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said felt temperatures can make people think it's a lot colder than it actually is.

"It takes into account the moisture in the air and the wind as well, calculating the apparent temperature as we call it," he said.

A cool, crisp morning with light southerly winds tomorrow in #SEQLD, perfect conditions for the Gold Coast Airport Marathon! #GCAM17 pic.twitter.com/roNwW9ju6L — BOM Queensland (@BOM_Qld) July 1, 2017

"The wind and the moisture are important parts of how we feel the temperature."

The minimum temperature is set to increase overnight tonight and on Tuesday morning, then continue to decrease into almost freezing conditions later in the week.

"The minimum temperature will be warming up over the next few days which is good, it won't be quite as chilly in the morning," Mr Croft said.

"There is a bit of moisture coming in from the north which tends to keep the temperature a little bit warmer overnight.

"During the day it will be pretty similar conditions as to what we've had over the last few days, mostly sunny, maybe the chance of a shower on Wednesday but generally pretty nice weather and reasonably warm for this time of year as well.

"Towards the end of the week we are expecting another cool change with more of that dry air coming through. Next weekend we could see those minimum temperature drop back to close to freezing, between one and three degrees."

Overnight temperatures

Monday: 8

Tuesday: 7

Wednesday: 6