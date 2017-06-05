23°
News

BOM: Why Ipswich won't see a white winter

Emma Clarke
| 5th Jun 2017 4:35 PM Updated: 4:41 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WE SAID brrr it's cold in here, it must be the Ipswich atmosphere.

Forecasters say crisp mornings and sunny skies will stick around for the rest of the week while history shows temperatures still have a long way to plummet to meet season averages.

The region shivered through minimum temperatures of 3.7 degrees this morning with some relief predicted with a seven degree minimum tomorrow.

Temperatures will fall to five and six degrees on Wednesday and Thursday mornings with day time temperatures in the low 20s.

Forecasters warn conditions might feel a bit colder, especially on Wednesday with highs forecast at 20 degrees, as gusty south westerly winds and a wind chill factor are in store for the region.

"It's not unusual, it is winter but certainly it will feel chilly on Wednesday," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Paech said.

"It's sunny skies for at least the next week, we have a large high over the Great Australian Bite and its direction quite dry, cooler southerlies into South East Queensland.

"That high gets reinforced even stronger as the week goes on. The conditions we're seeing today and tomorrow in terms of the sunny skies are likely to be in place all the way through at least to the end of the weekend."

Mr Paech said the cooler temperatures would remain constant over the coming days, particularly on Wednesday.

"The temperature on the ground is three to four degrees lower than what we measure just about the ground so there is some potential for frost in low lying areas on Wednesday and Thursday. The very cool minimum morning mean there is that potential there," he said.

Why Ipswich doesn't have white winters.

"Not only do you need it to be cold, around freezing, but you also need precipitation or moisture in the air so it needs to be a rain or shower event," Mr Paech said.

"Typically in Queensland the only places we see snow are on the Granite Belt and on high peeks.

"It's dry as in Ipswich, we have zero percent chance of rain in the next seven days. It would be very very rare."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich ipswich weather winter

New jobs at Swanbank with power station revival

New jobs at Swanbank with power station revival

"It is likely advertisements will be released in the coming months."

Heavy vehicle rescue under way on Toowoomba Range

Traffic at a standstill on Cohoe St after a truck crashed on the Toowoomba Range. June 5, 2017.

Truck recovered from embankment about 4.30pm

BOM: Why Ipswich won't see a white winter

KEEP WARM: The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted cold nights for the next three months. Photo: Lucinda Ross / South Burnett Times

Frost, wind chill factor, sunny skies in store for Ipswich

Doing your bit to help the environment

Luise Manning.

Today marks World Environment Day

Local Partners

'Children were being pushed over razor wire by parents'

Ipswich's unbelievable connection to the United Nations reveals brave, horrifying story of one amazing woman

League legends doing great work off the field

LEGEND: Petero Civoniceva to meet fans at Riverlink at 11am on Saturday morning.

Petero Civoniceva and other greats set to meet the fans at Riverlink

Best of Boonah on display

PLACE TO BE: Checking out the ever-popular cattle display at the Boonah Show.

Annual show is embracing the next generation this year

Things to do this weekend

DON'T MISS: Legends of League game at North Ipswich Reserve.

What's on in Ipswich

One problem making dressed-up ladies dirty at Ipswich Cup

Women queuing for the ladies toilet at the Ipswich Cup.

EVENT organisers are tackling problems head-on after complaints

Shannon Noll gives woman drink in a shoe in bizarre video

BIZARRE video footage showing Australian singer Shannon Noll feeding a woman with a shoe has emerged overnight.

Judah wows judges to earn spot in next round of The Voice

Crowd favourite Judah Kelly takes the stage.

The Voice favourite through to the next round.

Ariana Grande fronts star-studded One Love gig

A view of the stage at the One Love Manchester tribute concert. Picture: Kevin Mazur via APSource:AP

50,000 people are at the One Love Manchester benefit concert

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

Robbie Williams struggled to get through his song Angels

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

This TV experiment may change the way you drink alcohol

Dr Xand van Tulleken (left) & Dr Chris van Tulleken (right) holding their own urine, collected as part of their research on binge drinking.Source:Supplied

Is binge drinking really that bad?

London's 'philospher chef' to make Masterchef debut

Guest chef Yotam Ottolenghi makes his MasterChef Australia debut tomorrow.

Yotam Ottolenghi made the leap from literature to cooking

&quot;INNER CITY UNIT- GREAT TENANT IN PLACE CURRENTLY&quot;

2/8 South Street, Ipswich 4305

Unit 2 1 1 Offers over...

Inner city low set brick unit with 2 bedrooms ( BIR's) and 1 bathroom in great street is now offered for sale. Walk to everything: public transport a block away...

Lifestyle Block Requiring Small Reno

52 Hanlon Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 2 AUCTION - On Site...

Have you been looking for that great lifestyle block but you don't want to be living out of town. The home presents on over 1 hectare block that is fully fenced...

FUTURE MONEY MAKER - LAND!

115 Stevens Road, Purga 4306

Rural 3 2 2 $999,000...

This large 79 acre property is all about location. It's within 10 minutes of Yamanto Shopping Centre, 10 minutes to Amberley Air Base, 15 minutes to Ipswich City...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT – IT’S THAT SIMPLE!

4 Graham Street, Bundamba 4304

House 2 1 1 $297,000

This renovated family home sits on a huge 1270m2 block It is hugely elevated with the most amazing views and best of all it can also be sub-divided (subject to ICC...

EXCEPTIONAL CHARACTER RESIDENCE WITH 5 BEDROOMS

35 Edwards Street, Flinders View 4305

House 5 3 2 $479,000

Hidden behind the lovely gardens is another one of Flinders View hidden gems. Purposely built back in the early 1960's by a prominent local cork merchant who...

Brassall Highset

89 North High Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Looking for a great family home, then this is it - look no further. This delightful home offers upstairs living and boasts polished floors throughout, spacious...

STUNNING NEW FAMILY HOME

9 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $449,000

BRAND NEW & EXPERTLY BUILT BY AWARD WINNING LOCAL BUILDER LATEST IN STYLE & BUILT TO HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTION SPECIFICATIONS WALKING DISTANCE TO BOOVAL RAIL...

Private Sanctuary, Central Location!

9 Petaine Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Situated on a 620m2 corner block, on one side we have the serine June Court with only 8 properties and the other side one of Raceview’s quietest, majority owner...

Long Established Business With Main Street Exposure

13-15 John Street, Rosewood 4340

Commercial Profitable business with a gross turnover in excess of $1 million includes ... Price on...

Profitable business with a gross turnover in excess of $1 million includes Smash repairs, Mechanical plus a Breakdown service and towing. WIWO freehold, business...

BRAND NEW, SIMPLY STUNNING, PRICED TO SELL!

31A Nolan Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Be prepared to be impressed! This home is brand new and built to an extremely high standard that a lucky new owner will be very proud of. This property will suit...

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Revealing maps show sun setting on mining in Ipswich

REVEALING: Maps from 2011 and 2017 show the way mining has diminished in Ipswich over a six-year-period. The green represents exploration permits, red stands for mining lease and blue for mineral development licence.

Pahlke hails certainty for residents and 'Armageddon lifting'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!