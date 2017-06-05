BOM: Why Ipswich won't see a white winter

WE SAID brrr it's cold in here, it must be the Ipswich atmosphere.

Forecasters say crisp mornings and sunny skies will stick around for the rest of the week while history shows temperatures still have a long way to plummet to meet season averages.

The region shivered through minimum temperatures of 3.7 degrees this morning with some relief predicted with a seven degree minimum tomorrow.

Temperatures will fall to five and six degrees on Wednesday and Thursday mornings with day time temperatures in the low 20s.

Forecasters warn conditions might feel a bit colder, especially on Wednesday with highs forecast at 20 degrees, as gusty south westerly winds and a wind chill factor are in store for the region.

"It's not unusual, it is winter but certainly it will feel chilly on Wednesday," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Paech said.

"It's sunny skies for at least the next week, we have a large high over the Great Australian Bite and its direction quite dry, cooler southerlies into South East Queensland.

Another large high pressure system moves in next week to keep much of #Queensland sunny. Some cool mornings too. https://t.co/8QnIc7aRJZ pic.twitter.com/jULoP2IWvi — BOM Queensland (@BOM_Qld) June 4, 2017

"That high gets reinforced even stronger as the week goes on. The conditions we're seeing today and tomorrow in terms of the sunny skies are likely to be in place all the way through at least to the end of the weekend."

Mr Paech said the cooler temperatures would remain constant over the coming days, particularly on Wednesday.

"The temperature on the ground is three to four degrees lower than what we measure just about the ground so there is some potential for frost in low lying areas on Wednesday and Thursday. The very cool minimum morning mean there is that potential there," he said.

Why Ipswich doesn't have white winters.

"Not only do you need it to be cold, around freezing, but you also need precipitation or moisture in the air so it needs to be a rain or shower event," Mr Paech said.

"Typically in Queensland the only places we see snow are on the Granite Belt and on high peeks.

"It's dry as in Ipswich, we have zero percent chance of rain in the next seven days. It would be very very rare."