BoM WARNING: Flooding could be major in Ipswich

Anna Hartley
| 30th Mar 2017 6:51 AM Updated: 11:09 AM

HEAVY rains persisting throughout the day could result in worse flash flooding for Ipswich, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.

Forecaster Nicholas Shera said the tropical low created by ex-Cyclone Debbie has moved south faster than expected and is bringing heavy rains and possible storms with it.

VIDEO: Leslie Park in Goodna off Bertha St

"It has sped up, it's currently south of Emerald and is travelling south-east," he said.

"As it tracks south the rain will become heavier so that's what we can expect today.

"We have a flood watch for inland areas and it won't be your typical flash flooding, there could be major flooding as well."

FLOOD HOTSPOTS: Where to avoid in heavy rain

Ipswich so far has received in excess of 47mm overnight with suburbs like Brassall receiving 51mm and more than 60mm falling in Redbank Plains since 9am yesterday.

BoM has this morning issued a severe weather warning for destructive winds and heavy rainfall for Queensland as ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie continues to generate areas of very heavy rain.

"We are forecasting widespread falls between 150-200mm for Ipswich. There may also be possible localised heavy falls in excess of 400m in higher ground areas, particularly in the Scenic Rim," Mr Shera said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

"There are some storms embedded in that rain over the Gold Coast area now and there is certainly a chance there will be storms in Ipswich.

"The majority of rain will come today and this evening and it will ease off quite a lot before tomorrow morning."

FOLLOW THE LATEST ON EX-CYCLONE DEBBIE HERE

Operational releases from Somerset Dam into Wivenhoe Dam will continue today to balance current stored water supply volumes between the dams.  These releases will not impact flooding downstream of Wivenhoe Dam.
Wivenhoe Dam and North Pine Dam are not currently releasing floodwater.

Seqwater's Flood Operations Centre mobilised earlier today and will remain mobilised until the need to declare a flood event is confirmed.

20 million litres to be released from Somerset Dam

The forecasts issued today from the Bureau of Meteorology indicate that rain across South East Queensland is expected to continue until Friday morning.

Local State Emergency Services teams are preparing for possible flooding today with council holding a meeting with the SES yesterday afternoon.

SES, firefighters at ready as flood looms

Ipswich City Council has filled sandbags for collection at three depots across the city today and tomorrow.

Cultural centres at Beaudesert and Boonah will be closed today.

Council's flood-monitoring team is closely watching the event and further updates will be provided as information comes to hand.

Where to pick up sandbags in Ipswich

Officials say the most rain in Queensland has fallen in the Gold hinterland, where up to 284mm was recorded since 9am yesterday.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  cyclone debbie flooding ipswich weather

FLASH flooding forecast across the south-east has prompted councils to open depots, offering residents sandbags to prepare for the coming downpour.

Local Partners

