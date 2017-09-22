UPDATE: BoM latest for Ipswich and surrounds

LATEST: Thunderstorms are continuing over southeast Queensland, but they are no longer expected to be severe.

The severe thunderstorm warning is CANCELLED.

The situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary

UPDATE: A severe storm warning is in place for people in parts of Ipswich, Gympie, Logan, Scenic Rim, Sunshine Coast, Noosa and Moreton Bay council areas.

At 3:15pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Caboolture and Wamuran.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east to northeast.

They are forecast to affect Harrisville, Burpengary and Imbil by 3:45pm and Peak Crossing and Beachmere by 4:15pm.

Large hailstones are likely.

Small hail has occurred at Crows Nest and Gatton.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4:10 pm.

UPDATE: A severe storm warning is in place for people in parts of Ipswich, Gympie, Somerset, Lockyer Valley, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane City and Moreton Bay Council Areas.

At 2:25pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Gatton, Imbil, and northeast of Kilcoy.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast to southeast.

They are forecast to affect Mount Beerwah, Peachester and Imbil by 2:55pm and Highvale, Beerburrum and Beerwah by 3:25pm.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

Small hail has occurred at Crows Nest and Gatton.

The next warning is due to be issued by 3:25pm.

EARLIER: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for people in Southeast Coast and parts of Wide Bay and Burnett Forecast Districts.

These storms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Brisbane, Maroochydore, Ipswich, Moreton Bay and islands, Noosa and Caboolture.

Small hail has occurred at Crows Nest and Gatton.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.