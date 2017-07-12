BOM: Warm winter temps coming on weekend

BOM: Why Monday morning felt colder than it was

IPSWICH residents aren't even half way through the winter season but were greeted with minimum temperatures of almost double the chilly averages yesterday.

Low cloud cover overnight on Monday meant minimum temperatures were a balmy 10.1 degrees on Tuesday morning, well above the 5.3 average.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Peach said it was only a sample of unseasonal warm weather set for the rest of the week.

Cloud band with light patchy rain moving east overnight, clearing offshore during the morning. Check forecasts https://t.co/8QnIc7aRJZ pic.twitter.com/5nFh9ezb2s — BOM Queensland (@BOM_Qld) July 10, 2017

"We are expecting an approaching trough system from the west coming closer on Saturday and that means we'll have increasing northerly winds and that means we'll have a warmer day," he said.

"We're going for 24 degrees at this stage on Saturday.

"On Tuesday morning, we had a minimum of 10.1 which is quite warm for Ipswich. The average for this time of year is 5.3.

"It was quite warm underneath with the cloud overhead."

He said the rest of the week would be more in line with average temperatures with five to 21 degrees in store for today.

"We're looking for a good spell of dry weather ahead in the Ipswich area with temperatures in the morning get back down to what is average at this time of year," Mr Peach said.

"That trend really continues for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday."