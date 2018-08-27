BOM: 'There is not much rainfall in sight'

WET WEEKEND: The community braved the weather at the Ipswich Heritage Day at Cooneana Heritage Centre, Ipswich.

THE wet reprieve will be short-lived in Ipswich as forecasters expect sunny conditions to return from today.

Showers set in late on Saturday night and stuck about well into the afternoon yesterday, providing some welcome relief from the bone-dry conditions.

It wasn't much, however, with a little over 2mm recorded at Amberley.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lachlan Stoney said a rain band that delivered the wet and soggy weather in Ipswich yesterday was expected to move away late in the afternoon and evening.

"Behind that is a change with dry stable air, so it will be returning back to the mild and mostly sunny weather we have been having lately," MrStoney said.

"That will be persisting for most of the week.

"Temperatures in the morning will be getting a little bit lower but there is not much rainfall in sight."

Mr Stoney said there was a small chance of some showers tomorrow and on Wednesday, but nothing like yesterday's falls.

Temperatures today will range between 7C and 26C with mostly sunny conditions while overnight minimums will warm up slightly on tomorrow to about 8C.

Daytime maximums tomorrow will peak at 25C, while temperatures on Wednesday will range between 5C and 26C.

Thursday morning will be slightly cooler, with minimums of 3C and maximums of 26C.