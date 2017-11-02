News

BOM: Temperatures already peaking above November average

Emma Clarke
by

WARM nights and hot days are forecast for Ipswich for the rest of the week and into the weekend as the rain continues to dry up.

Weeks of wet weather did little to cool Ipswich down in its wake with the next two days expected to inch towards the city's November average.

October was the third wettest on record for the state.

Friday temperatures will peak at 29 degrees before Saturday heats up to 33. Sunday will drop back down to maximums of 29 degrees, only slightly below the monthly average of 29.6.

It's a welcome change to last month's temperatures with even overnight highs peaking at 35.4 degrees on October 10.

There isn't a lot of rain forecast either with only a very slight chance of isolated storms and showers on the weekend.

