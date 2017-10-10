33°
BOM cancel thunderstorm warning for SEQ

UPDATE 5PM: While the immediate threat of severe thunderstorms across southeast Queensland has passed, a more general severe thunderstorm warning remains current for parts of the Southeast Coast district.

The situation will continue to be monitored and further, more detailed severe thunderstorm warnings will be issued as necessary.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6:35 pm.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast districts.

 

BOM: Very dangerous thunderstorm forecast for Boonah area

EARLIER: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for DESTRUCTIVE WINDS, HEAVY RAINFALL and LARGE HAILSTONES for people in Logan and parts of Ipswich and Scenic Rim council areas.

At 4:50pm, a very dangerous thunderstorm was detected on the weather radar near Beaudesert, Laravale and Kooralbyn.

This thunderstorm is moving towards the north.

The very dangerous thunderstorm is forecast to affect the area between Boonah and Beaudesert by 5:20pm and Jimboomba, Logan Village and Greenbank by 5:50pm.

Destructive winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.
* Secure loose outdoor items.
* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

