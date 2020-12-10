Menu
Ipswich could receive between 30-100mm rain this weekend.
BOM: ‘Significant rain’ on radar for Ipswich

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
10th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
IPSWICH can expect rain this weekend along with cooler days to boot.

The heatwave, which saw the mercury soar above 40C, is already making way for more reasonable temperatures thanks to south easterly winds and dry air.

According to Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Pieter Claassen, Ipswich is set for decent rainfall across Saturday and Sunday, with the chance of showers on Friday.

“As we head into the end of the week and into the weekend, we see a rain event start to develop,” Mr Claassen said.

“It’s not really until Saturday that we start to see a coastal trough off the Southeast Queensland coast start to intensify.”

Though most of the rain is predicted to fall closer to the coast, Ipswich folk will do well to carry an umbrella.

“Places like the Gold Coast will get the most rain out of this event, most likely,” Mr Claassen said.

“But it could still be quite a significant rain event for Ipswich, depending on where exactly that trough forms and how close to the coast it’s located.

“While it isn’t going to be the focus of the activity, it looks like you’ll be getting some pretty good falls over the Ipswich region.”

Mr Claassen said totals between 30-50mm would be possible, with a chance of up to 100mm in isolated areas.

He said it was unlikely to storm but the heavy rain meant flash flooding could occur.

“Storms are very unlikely but the risk is in heavy falls, which may lead to flash flooding,” he said.

Thursday is expected to remain dry but showers could start on Friday.

“Essentially, on Friday we have a 40 per cent chance of seeing some showers,” Mr Claassen said.

“We do have a stable air mass over the region at the moment so no showers or thunderstorms expected tomorrow.”

