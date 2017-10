IPSWICH residents who have already become accustomed to the warm sunshine today will be in for a rude shock on the weekend.

Warm temperatures will stick around until Saturday night before more showers and the chance of storm roll in on Sunday.

Temperatures will peak at 32 and 33 degrees on both days before increasing to tops of 35 on Monday.

Storms and rain will stick about throughout Sunday and Monday with the sun expected to return on Tuesday.