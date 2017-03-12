33°
News

BoM: Likelihood of El Nino in 2017 increasing

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 12th Mar 2017 1:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Bureau of Meteorology has upgraded its outlook status to El Nino watch, meaning the likelihood of an El Nino forming in 2017 is at approximately 50%.

El Nino refers to the extensive warming of the central and eastern tropical Pacific that leads to a major shift in weather patterns across the Pacific.

The Bureau's ENSO (an alert system for the El Nino-Southern Oscillation) remains neutral.

However, recent changes in both the tropical Pacific Ocean and atmosphere, and climate model outlooks surveyed by the bureau, prompted the El Nino watch on February 28.

It had been "inactive" since December 2016, meaning an ENSO event was not active in the tropical Pacific Ocean and there were no signs of El Nino or La Nina developing.

A BoM spokesperson said typically El Nino meant a reduction in rainfall, as the oceans near Australia were cooler than usual, along with warmer than usual days (a result of reduced cloudiness), however no two El Nino or La Nina events were the same.

"The autumn outlook for the Lockyer Valley suggests that the chances of a wetter or drier three months is roughly equal, and the median rainfall from March to May is 159 millimetres," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the temperature outlook for autumn in the Lockyer Valley showed more than a 70% chance of warmer than usual days and nights.

Gatton Star

Topics:  bom bureau of meteorlogy weather

Lockyer Valley mosque plans under way

Lockyer Valley mosque plans under way

THE Lockyer Valley's Islamic Association hopes to move ahead with plans to build a community centre on a rural block of land in Gatton

Child injured by fall from ATV

A four-year-old was transported to hospital after the incident.

VIDEO: Young girl, aged four, choppered to hospital

BoM: Likelihood of El Nino in 2017 increasing

Generic hot weather photo.

WHAT recent changes mean for the region's future weather

Hanson: Lockyer candidate's 'got a bit of mongrel in him'

IN THE HOT SEAT: One Nation's Lockyer Candidate Jim Savage addresses the crowd at Laidley.

ONE Nation leader is confident Qld will have more success than WA

Local Partners

New credit card rules you need to know about

Two-thirds of Australians are unaware of looming changes to national credit reporting requirements.

Demolishers needed for imminent CBD works

DEMOLISHERS SOUGHT: The demolition of certain CBD buildings is set to start and qualified contractors are being sought.

Locals contractors the priority as buildings in the Mall first to go

Rare treat comes to Ipswich

WAR QUILTS: A unique exhibition comes to Ipswich Art Gallery.

A UNIQUE and unusual exhibition goes on display this month

Five things to do this weekend

Anastasia Chumakova, Principal Soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique in Swan Lake.

What's on in Ipswich on Saturday and Sunday

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Everything you need to know about buying Elton tickets

PROMOTERS for Elton John's Mackay concert are warning fans not to buy tickets from unauthorised websites and possibly missing out on the September show.

MUSIC: New Jethro Tull album features string quartet

WHAT do Jethro Tull and a string quartet have in common?

Justin Bieber tells Aussie fan: 'You make me sick'

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

“He was adamant that he wouldn’t take a photo with me"

What's on the small screen this week

Trainers Shannan Ponton and Libby Babet in a scene from the TV series The Biggest Loser: Transformed.

I'M A Celebrity winner will be crowned and new Biggest Loser debuts.

Adele takes swipe at Seven chopper, defends Bieber

“I don’t look like this in real life — there’s a lot of makeup..."

You will be moved by this novel

The book that's sure to make you cry

You will marvel at the intrigue: Iron Fist reviewed

Tom Pelphrey, Finn Jones and Jessica Stroud in a scene from Marvel's Iron Fist.

IRON Fist is arguably Marvel's most intriguing Netflix series yet

Escape to the Country - 2 Acres

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

&quot;THIS BRASSALL BEAUTIE HAS IT ALL-- LOCATION, SPACE AND STYLE!&quot;

55 Bradfield Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Stylish, sizable highset family home that is presented in immaculate and pristine condition is now offered for sale in the prestige estate of Grammar Park...

FAMILY HOME WITH A DIFFERENCE IN FLINDERS VIEW

62 Thomas Street, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 5 $399,000...

This is a home is with a difference! As you enter through the front door, the air-conditioned open plan kitchen and living room with its soaring ceiling greets you...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

17 Staaten Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is less than seven years old and located in a prime new home area in ever popular Brassall. It has all the right...

Elevated Position

122 Gregory Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; 5.478ha of land zoned Residential Wulkuraka andbull; Less than 50 minutes* ... Price Upon...

andbull; 5.478ha of land zoned Residential Wulkuraka andbull; Less than 50 minutes* to Brisbane andbull; Close to amenities and public transport andbull; Located...

RARE AS HEN’S TEETH

21 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

Residential Land VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ... $219,000

VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE 865 SQUARE METERS AND HAVE A 19 METER FRONTAGE. IDEALY SUITED TO DUAL OCCUPANCY BUT A LARGE...

Looking for New &amp;ldquo;Landlord&amp;rdquo;

109 Anna Drive, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers whether you are keen investors or somebody looking to...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE QUICK SALE

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

PRIME LOCATION - POTENTIAL - PROFIT

12 Orchard Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 Offers From...

This little gem certainly needs some polishing, but imagine the outcome and rewards! Will suit someone looking for a renovation project and could be a delightful...

4060m2 BLOCK WITH STUNNING HOME!

20 Rice Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 2 4 515,000

What an amazing property, so much land and so perfectly presented. It is rare to find a manicured 4060m2 block that offers fantastic veggie gardens, fruit trees...

SNEAK PEAK: How Gladstone's rich live it up

BIG MONEY: Here's one of the best properties in Gladstone.

IT'S the stuff of dreams! But Gladstone's richest are living it.

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

MAP: How much land is worth in your suburb

Map showing 2017 land valuations, Ipswich

New valuations show growth in city's eastern areas

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!