BoM issues storm warning for Ipswich area

A severe storm warning has been issued for the region. Photo Stephanie Kay / Western Star

UPDATE 5PM: The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 5pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar. Thunderstorms are moving towards the southeast. They are forecast to affect Rosewood, Hatton Vale and Marburg by 5.30pm and Bundamba Lagoon, Amberley and the area south of Amberley by 6pm.

Damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6pm.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, Southeast Coast and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett and Maranoa and Warrego districts.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219. The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.

EARLIER: THUNDERSTORMS in the Ipswich area are likely this afternoon.

Weatherzone senior meteorologist Jacob Cronje said storms cells to the west were moving fast towards Ipswich and were likely to bring lightning and rain with them.

"That will persist well into the evening for Ipswich and surrounds," he said.

"They are really a bit active with lightning in them at the moment."

Mr Cronje said today's afternoon and evening storms, which could bring 10-15mm of rain, would give way to showers in the early hours of Monday.

"And then we'll see some clearing," he said.

There could be more thunderstorms on the cards for Monday afternoon before clearing Tuesday when temperatures will rise.