BOM: Ipswich in for a wet weekend

IPSWICH might be in for a wet Saturday night but conditions are expected to ease with patchy rain forecast across the region on Sunday.
Close to 8mm was dumped across Ipswich this afternoon with the rain forecast reduced to 30% by tomorrow afternoon but with the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning.
Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 23 degrees for the rest of the weekend.
Storms inland of the Qld south coast, moving generally toward the east southeast. #QldStorm Keep an eye on them at https://t.co/NPGUn9VzgR pic.twitter.com/gHmjmdlpTb— BOM Queensland (@BOM_Qld) July 15, 2017