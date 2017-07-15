24°
BOM: Ipswich in for a wet weekend

Emma Clarke
| 15th Jul 2017 7:04 PM Updated: 7:15 PM

IPSWICH might be in for a wet Saturday night but conditions are expected to ease with patchy rain forecast across the region on Sunday.

Close to 8mm was dumped across Ipswich this afternoon with the rain forecast reduced to 30% by tomorrow afternoon but with the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning.

Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 23 degrees for the rest of the weekend. 

 

 

Topics:  bom ipswich ipswich weather