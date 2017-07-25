BOM: Ipswich literally froze this morning

IF it felt freezing this morning, it's because it was.

Ipswich residents woke to a minimum of -0.1 degrees briefly just before sunrise this morning, slightly warmer than Monday morning's minimum of -0.4 degrees.

It means Ipswich was quite literally freezing with the chance of frost in some areas.

There is some relief on the radar with morning minimums for the rest of the week forecast closer to the July average of 5.3.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said despite the chilly starts to the day, day time maximums were expected to be higher than average of 21.2.

"It should be a little bit warmer over the next few days with four, five and six degrees forecast for the next few mornings," Mr Crock said.

#Frosty & #Foggy mornings ahead for large parts of the east & parts of the south this weekend. Time for a sleep in? https://t.co/ByG5YzcUxf pic.twitter.com/uq5aVaybiN — BOM Australia (@BOM_au) July 21, 2017

"It has been below average minimums over the last few days but it's warming up."

He said Ipswich residents were in for seven days of sunshine with temperatures to peak at between 24 and 27 degrees through to the weekend.