24°
News

BOM: Ipswich literally froze this morning

Emma Clarke
| 25th Jul 2017 7:39 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF it felt freezing this morning, it's because it was.

Ipswich residents woke to a minimum of -0.1 degrees briefly just before sunrise this morning, slightly warmer than Monday morning's minimum of -0.4 degrees.

It means Ipswich was quite literally freezing with the chance of frost in some areas.

There is some relief on the radar with morning minimums for the rest of the week forecast closer to the July average of 5.3.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said despite the chilly starts to the day, day time maximums were expected to be higher than average of 21.2.

"It should be a little bit warmer over the next few days with four, five and six degrees forecast for the next few mornings," Mr Crock said.

 

"It has been below average minimums over the last few days but it's warming up."

He said Ipswich residents were in for seven days of sunshine with temperatures to peak at between 24 and 27 degrees through to the weekend.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bom ipswich ipswich weather