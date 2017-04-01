BOM has good news for flooded families, business owners

THERE is a pot of gold waiting at the end of the rainbow for flood and storm affected Ipswich residents.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasters predict, in the wake of 229mm dumped on the city in the last week, there is little chance of significant rainfall over the next few days.

Combined with comfortably mild temperatures, it gives home and business owners the chance to dry out and clean up.

BOM senior forecaster Michelle Berry said there were only slight chances of light showers early next week.

"It's really mostly fine, there is only the very slight chance of a shower or two but that won't be heavy which is quite good news," she said.

"It's the same on Monday and Tuesday."

Temperatures are set to settle slightly above April averages at a consistent and dry 28 degrees.