Bolt into Springfield for all your race day action

IT'S the day that stops the nation and this year's Melbourne Cup Day will be no different.

On November 7 Greater Springfield will offer a range of different Melbourne Cup Day options. Here is a list of the top five Springfield-based events:

Brookwater Golf & Country Club

PUNTERS can indulge in a delicious three-course luncheon while sipping on a glass of sparkling on arrival and overlooking the golf course. For $65 guests can celebrate the 2017 Melbourne Cup with live entertainment and sweeps, plus prizes for the best dressed. Celebrations will kick off at 11am. For bookings, contact Kelly Garrett on: 07 3814 5500.

Orion Hotel

THE Orion Hotel offers one of the most popular Greater Springfield social events of the year with its annual Melbourne Cup Day celebrations. This year's A day on the Green themed event is set to be another huge event, with guests receiving a cocktail or glass of bubbles on arrival, a banquet lunch, live music, raffles, sweeps and prizes for best dressed. Punters can also watch the race live on the big screen. Tickets cost $49. Bookings essential on: 07 3470 5549.

This year's Melbourne Cup Day will be held on November 7. Jessica Lamb

SpringLake Hotel

THE popular pub will once again host its Melbourne Cup Day luncheon which will provide live coverage of the race, best dressed prizes and sweep opportunities plus live entertainment.

For $45 patrons will receive a three-course lunch. The SpringLake Hotel Melbourne Cup luncheon will kick off at 11am. Bookings are essential on 3436 2100 or visit springlakehotel.com.au

Springfield Tavern

SPRINGFIELD Tavern is offering a special Melbourne Cup Buffet Lunch which will include seafood and a glass of bubbly upon arrival as well as sweeps, a lucky door prize, prizes for best dressed male and female and live race day coverage. The Early Bird Special is $49.90 for those who book before October 24. The Melbourne Cup Buffet Lunch will run from 11am to 3pm. Call 3818 2822 to book.

There will be a number of best-dressed prizes across a range of Melbourne Cup Day events in Springfield this year. Bob McGahan

Moselle's Springfield Lakes

ONE of the local Greater Springfield favourites, Moselle's is famous for more than just its gorgeous view. With a diverse menu spanning both Western and Eastern cuisine, Moselle's will provide a real treat for your Melbourne Cup Lunch. For bookings contact: (07) 3381 9046