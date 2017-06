ABSOLUTE cowards, that's the only way to describe the thugs who attacked journalist Andrew Bolt on his way to his new book launch. Is that attack supposed to reflect democracy in Australia?

Ambushing and attacking someone because you disagree with someone with a different view is no reason to act out your aggression in the way Andrew was assaulted.

All forms of violence must not become the norm, and cannot be condoned in any shape or form.

ROBERT McBEATH

Raceview