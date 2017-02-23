Andrew Bolt in QT: Readers row over new columnist

The editorial (QT Monday, February 20) is correct. Ipswich people and subscribers to our Queensland Times are a parochial lot, so often part of our daily conversation is based on our QT.

So the question is often asked "Is that the Truth or did you read it in the Courier Mail?" That being a fact not a alternative fact the introduction of Bolt's babble should be left where it belongs in the Courier Mail.

Lesson one in any business is if it's not broken don't fix it, and if the QT wants to keep its customer base may I suggest look local if you need more content because that's what keeps us punters supporting our local rag.

WAYNE OFFER, Thagoona

Bolt a no go

IN A recent editorial you asked readers to tell you what they wanted to read in the QT.

What I don't want to read is any column by Andrew Bolt. You foreshadowed the appearance of a column by Mr Bolt in a splash box near the masthead of your February 20, 2017 edition. I hope this is a mistake.

Justice Bromberg of the Federal Court of Australia wrote this about one of Mr Bolt's more notorious columns:

"The lack of care and diligence is demonstrated by the inclusion in the Newspaper Articles of the untruthful facts and the distortion of the truth which I have identified, together with the derisive tone, the provocative and inflammatory language and the inclusion of gratuitous asides. For those reasons I am positively satisfied that Mr Bolt's conduct lacked objective good faith"

The QT is entitled to publish whatever it chooses. However as a reader I am equally free to read or not read whatever I choose. A previous editor assured readers that "Our future has not been diminished by News Limited's purchase of our parent company, it has in fact been enhanced." In my view this is not true.

KEN ALDERTON, One Mile

Columnist a welcome addition

THE QT must be congratulated for adding colour and texture to our daily reading of our local paper. QT February 20, New Famous Faces Join our Paper Inside Today.

Especially columnist Andrew Bolt and his debunking of anthropogenic climate change: Bear Faced 'fake science', QT February 20. Andrew Bolt is an astute journalist who I have followed for many years, Andrew calls it as it is, pity our politicians can't do the same, and come election day the people will decide who goes; the new blood is standing waiting.

Thank you for your new faces, hope this is a once off?

ROBERT MCBEATH Raceview

Editor's note: All good points and noted. As the new editor, I have pledged to expand the local voices, and we will do in coming months. But it would also be inexcusable of me if I didn't look around the range of content we now have available in order to boost the reader value proposition. We want to be at the centre of debate, and Bolt helps that. There are new columnists rolling out in finance next week, and sport and lifestyle contributors are being assessed now. We'll do Ipswich and surrounds better, while offering our readers some of the most talked about writers across the nation.