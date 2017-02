Shock horror, scream Claire Rudkin, Ken Alderton and many others.

How dare the QT have the audacity to print Andrew Bolt.

I enjoy reading differing points of view, from a wide range of columnists even though I may not agree with them.

If Claire and Ken disagree with what Bolt writes, then write a factual response that addresses the points that you disagree with and don't just say 'I do not want Andrew Bolt in the QT'.

DOUG LOATS Leichhardt