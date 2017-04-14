Bollywood superstar coming to Springfield

BOLLYWOOD is coming to Springfield as part of the Springfield Malayalee Association's Vishu/Easter 2017 event.

In conjunction with the official launch of the group, the free Vishu/Easter 2017 programme will host Bollywood superstar, Manoj K Jayan, as well as a range of distinguished guests in support of the group's contribution to the Springfield community.

Springfield Malayalee Association (SMA) Secretary, Jack Varghese said the group formed only a few months ago in the hope of highlighting the importance of blood and organ donation, as well as supporting other general community initiatives.

"Manoj K Jayan is an Indian Bollywood actor and singer who has been acting for 20 years and like lots of these actors he likes to support charities, so he will be coming to support us as part of our inauguration function,” Mr Varghese said.

"The SMA is a charitable organisation which was started by a group of nurses and doctors with 90 per cent of us living in the Springfield community.

"We're actually making history as the first Indian settlers to have come to Australia to start up a charitable group like ours.

"During the recent floods we got together an emergency team and were on standby for the Ipswich City Council in case they needed us but luckily things didn't get that bad.”

The Springfield Malayalee Association will host Bollywood superstar, Manoj K Jayan at their Vishu/Easter 2017 event.

A nurse of 18 years, Mr Varghese said the group originally started out as a call-out to the local community to highlight the plight of one of his leukaemia patients seeking a bone marrow donor.

The Perth man of Indian descent had been unable to find a successful match and will also attend the Vishu/Easter 2017 event to share his story, alongside others suffering from similar health conditions.

Prior to the Vishu/Easter 2017 event, the group will hold a smaller pop up event this weekend and are encouraging the community to get involved.

"The next thing we are doing will be this Saturday where all are welcome to come down to Bunnings Springfield to donate blood,” Mr Varghese said.

"We already have 50 people confirmed, so we hope that many others will donate their time and blood as well.

"There's no point in living in the world if you aren't going to help others.”

The Vishu/Easter event will be held on Saturday April 22 from 4pm at the Latter Day Saints Church Hall, 82 Leon Capra Drive, Augustine Heights.