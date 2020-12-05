Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ipswich primary school teacher Keegan Peace has written and self-published his first children's book The Polka Dot Prince.
Ipswich primary school teacher Keegan Peace has written and self-published his first children's book The Polka Dot Prince.
Community

Bold message behind Ipswich author’s debut book

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
5th Dec 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BUSSING from home to his next class, an Ipswich university student had just made a tough decision – one relating to his outfit.

But the seemingly-trivial choice would soon become the foundations of Keegan Peace’s very first published book.

The shirt Mr Peace had chosen to wear – a polka dot one and a favourite of his – was the source of his plight and he almost decided to change out of it before boarding the bus.

LOCAL NEWS: VIDEO: Police reveal CCTV linked to alleged burglary, extortion

“It’s black and white but stands out … I thought people might make fun of me,” Mr Peace said.

“But then I realised I shouldn’t be thinking like that, shouldn’t worry about what people think.”

Wearing the shirt, he sat on the bus unravelling the apprehensions he’d had.

Now two years into his career, the Ipswich teacher has written, produced and self-published the Polka Dot Prince.

Ipswich primary school teacher Keegan Peace has written and self-published his first children's book The Polka Dot Prince.
Ipswich primary school teacher Keegan Peace has written and self-published his first children's book The Polka Dot Prince.

“I had this idea of a world where everything was zigzags but where there was someone made of polka dots. How would they fit in?” he said.

“That was how the start of the story came.”

The story follows the polka dot prince’s journey as he navigates a world made of zigzags.

He hides in a castle, tries to disguise his polka dots, then eventually discovers how his differences are his strengths.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Thugs’ target boy in daylight robbery

“The metaphor is very clear; it could be about being tall or short, race, skin colour, religion. It can be for anyone who feels different in any way,” Mr Peace said.

In September, Mr Peace self-published The Polka Dot Prince and read the book to students across prep, Year 2, Year 3 and Year 5 for Book Week.

“People who were a bit older than who I thought the audience would be really liked it, too,” Mr Peace said.

“They asked if (the story related to me) and I said yes because we’re all a bit different and will never 100 per cent fit in with everyone else.”

To order a copy of the book, visit Mr Peace’s website.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

childrens book polka dot prince
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Push to break up unions

    Push to break up unions
    • 5th Dec 2020 2:15 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scorcher to top 47C before massive 16C temp drop

        Premium Content Scorcher to top 47C before massive 16C temp drop

        Weather As the mercury climbs as high as 47C across the state today, a cool change is not far away. SEE CURRENT TEMPS

        TOPS: Best agent reveals how rental market is boosting tenant quality

        Premium Content TOPS: Best agent reveals how rental market is boosting tenant...

        Property A property manager has revealed how they are improving the quality of tenant in...

        Dog rescue centre PAWtrolling for new volunteers

        Premium Content Dog rescue centre PAWtrolling for new volunteers

        Pets & Animals If you have a spare couple of ours, we have found the PAWfect volunteer job.

        ‘Thugs’ target boy in daylight robbery

        Premium Content ‘Thugs’ target boy in daylight robbery

        News Two young men have been labelled as thugs by a judge for robbing a 15-year-old...