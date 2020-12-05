Bold message behind Ipswich author’s debut book

Ipswich primary school teacher Keegan Peace has written and self-published his first children's book The Polka Dot Prince.

BUSSING from home to his next class, an Ipswich university student had just made a tough decision – one relating to his outfit.

But the seemingly-trivial choice would soon become the foundations of Keegan Peace’s very first published book.

The shirt Mr Peace had chosen to wear – a polka dot one and a favourite of his – was the source of his plight and he almost decided to change out of it before boarding the bus.

“It’s black and white but stands out … I thought people might make fun of me,” Mr Peace said.

“But then I realised I shouldn’t be thinking like that, shouldn’t worry about what people think.”

Wearing the shirt, he sat on the bus unravelling the apprehensions he’d had.

Now two years into his career, the Ipswich teacher has written, produced and self-published the Polka Dot Prince.

“I had this idea of a world where everything was zigzags but where there was someone made of polka dots. How would they fit in?” he said.

“That was how the start of the story came.”

The story follows the polka dot prince’s journey as he navigates a world made of zigzags.

He hides in a castle, tries to disguise his polka dots, then eventually discovers how his differences are his strengths.

“The metaphor is very clear; it could be about being tall or short, race, skin colour, religion. It can be for anyone who feels different in any way,” Mr Peace said.

In September, Mr Peace self-published The Polka Dot Prince and read the book to students across prep, Year 2, Year 3 and Year 5 for Book Week.

“People who were a bit older than who I thought the audience would be really liked it, too,” Mr Peace said.

“They asked if (the story related to me) and I said yes because we’re all a bit different and will never 100 per cent fit in with everyone else.”

