Boeing reveals when a plane is likely to crash

AIR travel is often cited as the safest way to travel - you have a one in 11 million chance of being involved in a crash.

But accidents do happen, and in-depth analysis by Boeing reveals that there is a particular time mishaps are most likely to take place.

The Sun reports the aircraft manufacturer analysed data from international commercial flights between 2007 and 2016.

It found that almost half (48 per cent) of all fatal accidents happened during an aircraft's final descent and landing.

The final approach accounts for just four per cent of an aircraft's total journey, which makes it the most risky time overall, with most accidents happening then.

The second trickiest time during a flight was found to be takeoff and the plane's first ascent - that accounted for 13 per cent of fatal incidents.

And just 11 per cent of major accidents occurred while cruising - which takes up the majority of flight time.

But if you're in a crash (which is exceedingly unlikely), there are ways to protect yourself.

Sun Online Travel previously spoke to Christine Negroni, author of The Crash Detectives: Investigating The World's Most Mysterious Air Disasters, to get her tips for staying safe in the air.

AVOID CHEAP AIRLINES

Try to avoid airlines from countries that are lightly regulated, as their mechanics, controllers and inspectors are not likely to be well funded.

You get what you pay for in aviation and people who pay the low fares have to understand that cheap tickets mean that airline is undercutting - they have to pay for fuel, employees and maintenance just like every other company, so what is being cut?

This rule doesn't apply to no-frills carriers, as they are making their money elsewhere by charging for things like luggage.

LISTEN TO THE SAFETY BRIEFING

In an emergency situation, many people go through a type of paralysis called negative panic where they're frightened but don't do anything, so they look around to see what others are doing.

If no one has paid attention during the safety briefing, you then get a cascading problem of passengers who remain in their seats when they should get up, or who leave their seats reclined so the person behind them can't get out.

Listen to the safety briefing so the important information is fresh in your mind, in the unlikely event of an emergency.

DON'T TAKE YOUR SLEEPING TABLET STRAIGHT AWAY

A plane is a safe method of transportation, so if you're on an eight-hour flight and have to function the next day, go ahead and take the sleeping pill.

But make sure you've listened to the pre-flight briefing, seen where your nearest exit is, and noticed the age and weight of your neighbour first.

WEAR YOUR SHOES DURING LANDING

The riskiest time on a flight is during landing and I think it should be a rule to have shoes on during this time.

If you escape an aircraft, the floor could be very hot or cold, it might be covered in oil or on fire, or in a field - you won't want to be barefoot.

WEAR THAT SEATBELT

With turbulence, there is often no warning, so when the pilot advises you to wear your seatbelt at all times on the plane, they really mean it.

If you're going to want your phone during an evacuation, don't store it in your bag.

DON'T WEAR HEADPHONES DURING TAKE-OFF OR LANDING

Don't block out the sounds on takeoff and landing, because you need to know if the flight attendants are saying something important.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is reproduced here with permission.