BODYCAM: Dog hunts suspects through cemetery, swamp

IT STARTED in a cemetery after a stolen car came to a crashing halt.

It ended in swamps, mangroves and dense rainforest with suspects screaming for help and a Cairns police dog on the hunt.

Now the video has been released - and the term "good boy" has never been so well deserved.

Police have arrested three teens, aged 13, 14 and 16, after a long and strenuous effort from Police Dog Bally and his handler in the early hours of May 28.

Officers were called to the Cairns Cemetery in Manunda in the early hours after reports of a crashed stolen car.

Police Dog Bally tracks down one of the suspects in rugged terrain. PICTURE: QPS



PD Bally was called in a short time later and started tracking the suspects through arduous and rugged terrain.

He tracked them through swamps, mangroves and dense rainforest, at some stages even being forced to swim.

Finally, he managed to find two alleged offenders while the third suspect was arrested later that day.

All three were later charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, trespass and drug offences.

The video shows one of the suspects was calling out for help when police tracked him down.

"Police Dog Squad mate, keep calling out to me," the officer says.

"Keep calling out to me, I'm coming to you now.

"751, I've got one of them, he's injured or hurt, but he's yelling out for help in here.

"I'm trying to make my way to him now."

The footage ends in PD Bally getting a merited compliment from his best mate.

"Good boy, nice," the officer says.

"Got two anyway, mate."

Originally published as BODYCAM FOOTAGE: Dog hunts suspects through cemetery, swamp, mangroves